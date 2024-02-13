Coahulla Creek's Tilley signs with Reinhardt

Feb. 13—Coahulla Creek High School football standout Nate Tilley is bound for Reinhardt University at the next level.

Tilley, a wide receiver and linebacker for the Colts, signed with Reinhardt at a ceremony at the school on Friday.

Tilley made 18 catches for 366 yards and four touchdowns during his senior year at the Creek, good for an average of 20.3 yards per catch.

Two of those four touchdowns came during an October win over Ringgold. In that game, Tilley caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Chase Ward on 4th-and-10 with 1:33 to go. That score would go on to become the game-winning touchdown in the 20-17 victory.

On defense, Tilley had 67 tackles and two forced fumbles. He was named to the Region 6-3A second team.

Tilley is set to join the roster at Reinhardt, an NAIA program in Waleska. There, he'll rejoin his former Coahulla Creek quarterback, Kace Kinnamon, who signed with Reinhardt ahead of his 2023 graduation.