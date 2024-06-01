Coahulla Creek's Noll signs with Shorter basketball
Jun. 1—Coahulla Creek High School sharpshooting guard David Noll III will take his basketball talents to Shorter University in Rome.
Noll signed with the Hawks' basketball program recently during a ceremony at the school.
Noll was part of a resurgent campaign for the Colts during his senior season, helping guide the Colts to a 19-9 finish after Creek went 8-17 a year before.
Noll was part of a Creek lineup that boasted strong outside shooting at several positions.
Noll, who is the son of Georgia Golf Hall of Famer David Noll Jr., is set to join a Shorter team that competes in NCAA Division II.
Shorter finished the 2023-24 season at 3-25.