Coach's 33-year career comes to close as Eden Christian Academy holds off Conemaugh Township in 1A

SOMERSET, Pa. – While the Conemaugh Township Area Indians fell short Monday in their quest to extend their season and the 33-year career of retiring baseball coach Sam Zambanini, the District 5 Class 1A champions left a positive impression on their coach.

A roster that was lean on numbers never shorted itself or its coach on effort.

“This is a great bunch,” Zambanini said after the Indians fell 6-3 to District 7 runner-up Eden Christian Academy in a PIAA first-round game at Somerset Area High School. “Our senior leadership was tremendous with this club. Winning a district title with the small numbers that we had, we had guys playing several positions, moving around; guys playing positions they never played before, but they were willing to do it.

“It was a selfless bunch. It was a team-first kind of team, and that’s why they had the success they did.”

The longtime Conemaugh Township coach concludes his career with 455 wins and 14 District 5 titles.

“Thirty-three years? That’s wonderful,” Eden Christian coach Mark Feldman said. “I think about the time this he’s given up to spend with these kids. I’m sure the mentorship, it seems like he’s a special man. I met him for 10 minutes and he seems like a great guy. Thirty-three years. That’s awesome.”

The Warriors (18-5) built a three-run lead in the third with two unearned runs following a two-out bobble on a ground-ball base hit to left, then needed to fend off late uprisings as Conemaugh Township put the tying or go-ahead run at the plate in both the sixth and seventh innings.

Eden Christian reliever Noah Emswiler wiggled out of a bases-loaded situation in the sixth by coaxing Larry Weaver into a flyout to left, preserving a 5-2 lead.

After the Warriors scraped a run across in the seventh, the Indians pulled it back as Brennan Bohr singled in Luke Haight. With two on, Emswiler got a called third strike on Kaden Valentine to close out the contest.

The five runners left on base in the final two innings punctuated a total of 11 throughout Monday’s game.

“We left a small village on the base paths,” Zambanini said. “A part of that is because they played some good defense. We hit some balls hard that they made plays on. You gotta tip your hat to the Eden Christian guys. We just needed another timely hit or two, and of course, we needed to play a little bit better defense in some of the tough situations, too.”

The teams traded runs in the first, as Emswiler singled and scored on Brady Hull’s base hit to left in top of the frame, before Conemaugh Township’s D.J. Bambino walked and later scored when Luke Weber drew a bases-loaded base on balls.

Eden Christian broke through in the third as Enzo Natale came home on a Hull single two batters before Charlie Wolf’s smash past third was mishandled in left, allowing Hull and Caleb Emswiler to score.

Caleb Emswiler, a Gardner-Webb recruit, made it 5-1 in the fifth with a towering home run to left-center that easily cleared the 340-foot marker on the stadium’s high fence.

“That ball went a long way,” Feldman said. “We talk often about Caleb, he’s big enough and strong enough. If he finds the barrel, it’s gonna go.”

The Indians got that run back in the bottom of the fifth when Colin Dinyar’s deep fly ball to center sailed over the glove of Noah Emswiler before eluding the center-fielder by rolling down the high bank, giving Dinyar an inside-the-park home run.

Eden Christian will face Avella in a PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal game Thursday at a site and time to be determined. The Warriors hammered the Eagles 11-2 in a District 7 semifinal meeting May 21.