'Coaching the whole kid': James McMurdo starts 1st season as new Wi-Hi head football coach

There is a new head football coach in charge at Wicomico High School, and for people who have followed the team's rise in recent years, he will be a familiar face.

James McMurdo is set to start his first season as head football coach at Wi-Hi when the season kicks off on Sept. 1 against Linganore, taking over for former head coach Isaiah Taylor, who stepped down to become the new coach at Mount Vernon High School in Virginia.

McMurdo served as a defensive coordinator under Taylor, becoming a high school football coach locally after playing football at Salisbury University. And for McMurdo, Wi-Hi has become home.

"I coached at Parkside one year, and I coached at Bennett as well, but Wi-Hi feels like home," McMurdo said in an interview. "We've got an incredible group of kids. The school building in general is super supportive. All the staff, it's cliche, but it really is a tribe. We work together, the kids come together, and it's a great place to coach."

New Wicomico High School Head Football Coach James McMurdo talks to his team during an Aug. 22 practice.

When the head coach position initially opened up following Taylor's departure, McMurdo wasn't 100% sure about the position. But after talking with many influential people in his life, he decided it was the move to make.

"It wasn't an instant, initial thing where I decided to take it. I played it slow," McMurdo said. "I talked to a lot of people who have opinions that I really value. People that I trust, my family, my girl. My Salisbury University coaches, Hoot Gibson, other coaches in the area and just kind of talked to them and asked them what they thought. And after having a bunch of conversations with them and the admin here, I decided it was the right move."

Wi-Hi enters the season having to replace many of the players that played key roles in their success the last two seasons, including All-Bayside players like Darius Foreman, Makhi Johnson and Malique Leatherbury, who made plays for the team all across the field on offense, defense and special teams.

One key area of continuity for Wi-Hi lies with the coaching staff, many of whom have connections with each other throughout their football careers.

"This staff is amazing, we have an awesome group of guys," McMurdo said. "And a benefit of it is a lot of them are either guys that I coached with here for years, I coached them when they were players, or guys that were my college teammates. So, having that relationship and that bond already is huge."

Wicomico High quarterback Takai Hugee (red jersey) takes a snap during their Aug. 22 practice ahead of the start of the new season

A key player for Wi-Hi this year could be dynamic Delmar transfer Takai Hugee, who is set to start at quarterback for Wi-Hi. They also return talent on the offensive line, with McMurdo putting emphasis on the line of scrimmage and winning in the "trenches" of football play.

Sharpening and ironing out the kinks that come with preseason practices and scrimmages are the primary focus in the last few days before they take the field at Wicomico County Stadium for their first game. But when it comes to goals for his first year and his tenure overall, the objective is to keep the program on the upward trajectory it's been on the last two years.

"I just want to continue coaching the whole kid. Not just making sure that these guys are football players for us, they come to school, do football and forget about it." McMurdo said. "Coaching the whole kid, making sure they understand what it means to be disciplined in the classroom and in their life.

"Making sure they understand the importance of ownership and accountability in their decision making in the game of football, the classroom and in life. Coaching the whole kid and continuing on the track and foundation that Coach Taylor started."

