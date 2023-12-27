Who is coaching Texas A&M in Texas Bowl? Elijah Robinson, not Mike Elko, to lead Aggies

Texas A&M (7-5, 4-4 in SEC play) enters the Texas Bowl in a state of flux.

The Aggies are set to take on former Big 12 rival Oklahoma State (9-4, 7-2 Big 12) in Houston's NRG Stadium. But considering the in-season firing of Jimbo Fisher, the elevation of defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson to interim coach and the recent hiring of Duke coach Mike Elko to replace Fisher, it'd be understandable if A&M fans weren't entirely sure who is going to coach the Aggies vs. the 21st-ranked Cowboys.

Robinson, of course, was hired as the defensive line coach of the Aggies in 2018, holding that position through the 2021 season. He took on the role of run game coordinator in 2022 and, in 2023, held the positions of defensive line coach, co-defensive coordinator and associate head coach. He was appointed interim head coach after news broke of Fisher's $77.6 million contract buyout.

Robinson was later hired to the same position by Syracuse on Dec. 3 — but will still lead the Aggies into his final game, despite Elko's hiring on Nov. 27. Texas A&M fans will have to wait until Week 1 of the 2024 regular season to see their new coach in action.

Here's what you need to know about who is coaching Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl:

Who is coaching Texas A&M's bowl game?

Despite his recent appointment as defensive coordinator at Syracuse for the 2024 season, Robinson is committed to leading the Aggies into their bowl game matchup against Mike Gundy and Oklahoma. The bowl game will be his final appearance with the Aggies.

“When [Texas A&M athletic director] Ross [Bjork] asked me to step into this role to be the interim head coach, I told (media) I was going to do everything possible as long as I could to support this team, support this program and do right by this team,” Robison said during the Texas Bowl news conference via Zoom on Dec. 5. “I’m honored to still be able to finish this race out and represent this university and represent this team in a bowl game. I’m looking forward to it.”

Will Mike Elko coach vs. Oklahoma State?

Elko did not coach Duke in the Blue Devils' Birmingham Bowl game vs. Troy. But neither will he coach against Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl, insted waiting to make his Aggies Debut vs. Notre Dame on Aug. 31, 2024.

