Coaching shift shouldn't affect Michigan State football's continuity on offense

EAST LANSING — One of Harlon Barnett’s biggest tasks this week as he takes over as Michigan State football’s acting head coach is getting to know his players.

Particularly on offense.

He is plenty familiar with the Spartans’ defense, and even closer with the players in the secondary he has overseen for the past four seasons. In taking over for suspended head coach Mel Tucker for the foreseeable future, though, Barnett is learning about the guys on the other side of the ball as MSU prepares for No. 8 Washington on Saturday.

“I know the offensive guys as well,” Barnett said Tuesday during his first news conference as acting head coach, “but not intimately like I would want to.”

Michigan State's Noah Kim looks to pass against Richmond as J.D. Duplain (67) blocks during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

JEFF SEIDEL: MSU's Barnett a ray of sunshine in gloomy situation

A former MSU and NFL defensive back, Barnett has no experience coaching offense, dating all the way back to his first coaching job at Princeton High in his hometown of Cincinnati, where he coached the secondary and then served as defensive coordinator from 1998-2002.

All of his college coaching positions have been on defense as well, in a career that started in 2003 as a graduate assistant at LSU under Nick Saban, then progressed to working with Mark Dantonio at both Cincinnati and MSU for 14 years. Barnett also spent two years as Florida State’s defensive coordinator in 2018-19 before returning to East Lansing and Tucker’s staff in 2020.

Yet part of being a defensive coordinator and coach requires intricate study of what offenses are doing and attempting to counteract that. And one of the biggest things Dantonio — who returns as associate head coach —can do as a former defensive mastermind himself is to mentor Barnett in how to bridge the divide now that he’s overseeing both sides.

That's a big reason Barnett is meeting individually with every player on the Spartans’ roster, a process he began Monday and will continue all week leading up to Saturday’s game against the Huskies (5 p.m., Peacock).

“That's why we're meeting with everybody, letting them know that I'm open and honest,” he said. “I'm there for them anytime they want to come, along with the rest of the staff. And we have things set in place that where if they need to go get some extra help or what have you, it is set in place here at Michigan State.”

Barnett also said the Spartans held a players-only meeting after news broke Sunday about Tucker, who was suspended without pay by the university after a USA TODAY investigation published earlier that morning detailed alleged sexual improprieties in a phone call with victims rights advocate Brenda Tracy.

After Tucker’s suspension came down, Barnett said he held a meeting by Zoom with the entire team. MSU did not make players available to the media this week.

“We talked about, ‘Hey, we’re on a mission, we’re on a mission. And we’re gonna complete this mission. And so let’s do what we got to do.’” Barnett said. “That’s lead and support the coaches and go from here. And they all said that, so that was very, very encouraging for me, because that's a sign of the unity that I was talking about. ...

“A couple of them said, ‘When it first happened, I was like, what’s going on?’ But once they had that player-only meeting, it seemed like they all got back on solid ground. They were a little shaky at first.”

MSU’s offense at the outset of each of its games this season has been a "little shaky," too. However, last Saturday brough new quarterback Noah Kim sharpening his connection with receiver Tre Mosley, and running back Nathan Carter continuing his strong start as a Spartan in delivering a 45-14 victory over Richmond, hours before the story about Tucker broke.

Kim, Dantonio’s last quarterback recruit (who arrived for Tucker’s first year of 2020), completed his final 15 passes and earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors after going 18-for-22 for 292 yards and three touchdowns. That included opening the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Mosley, a senior who had a career-best 84 yards receiving on five catches.

Carter, a Connecticut transfer, also scored three times and produced his second straight 100-yard game (111 yards on 19 carries). The Spartans finished with 465 yards against the FCS-level Spiders after posting 406 in a season-opening 31-7 win over Central Michigan on Sept. 1.

“We could still come out a little faster, that's what I think,” Kim said after Saturday’s win. “It's just little things here and there, little mistakes that we need to clean up. Moving forward, I think we should look to start a little faster just as an offense. But I think overall, it was a good win.”

Kim's words came less than 24 hours before the coach’s suspension, and before Barnett was tabbed to fill in for Tucker, instead of assistant head coach and offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic, offensive coordinator Jay Johnson or defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton — all of them Tucker hires with no ties to Dantonio.

With the defensive background of Barnett and Dantonio, though, keeping continuity on offense through the period of turmoil and turnover should be beneficial to maintaining what Johnson and Kapilovic crafted to improve on last season’s struggles, as the Spartans attempt to rush consistently and open up the passing game.

Washington’s strength is with veteran quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and its high-powered passing offense. The Huskies’ defense, however, is not as strong, allowing 720 yards and 29 points in its two wins combined (56-19 over Boise State and 43-10 over Tulsa). That includes 153 rushing yards allowed per game, which ranks 96th among 133 Football Bowl Subdivision teams.

The Spartans had 365 total yards in last year’s 39-28 loss to the Huskies in Seattle, though 323 of those yards and three touchdowns came from the arm of quarterback Payton Thorne. Two of those TDs, bundled within nine completions for 116 yards, went to Keon Coleman. Both transferred out of the program in May — Thorne to Auburn and Coleman to Florida State. Mosley added five catches for 64 yards and a score in that game as well.

Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley makes a touchdown reception against Washington linebacker Kamren Fabiculanan, left, and linebacker Dominique Hampton, right, during the second half Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Seattle. Washington won ,39-28.

Jalen Berger ran for just 27 yards on 13 carries last year against the Huskies, though MSU was mostly attempting to pass its way back into the game after halftime. Barnett said both Berger and Jaren Mangham are “day to day” after getting hurt last week, Mangham in pregame warmups and Berger late in the first half.

“Football is a violent sport. Unfortunately, guys do get banged up,” Mosley said Saturday. “We try to limit that as much as possible. And hopefully throughout the week, we can get all those guys back out there, because we want to be at full strength going against the team like Washington. They're a great team.

“It's gonna be a great challenge for us early in the season, and we're looking forward to it.”

Little did Mosley — or any of his teammates and coaches — realize at the time how much more complex the challenge was about to get.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com.

