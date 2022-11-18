Coaching search: How to watch Auburn head coaching candidates in week 12

Auburn Football’s head coaching search is reaching the final stages of week three.

Last week was an interesting week in the world of Auburn head coaching candidates, as several of the most popular names for the opening suffered a loss with their respective teams. Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels fell to Alabama, Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning took an upset loss at home to Washington, and the Liberty Flames, led by Hugh Freeze, succumbed to a letdown loss to UConn.

One candidate, however, improved his stock. Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams earned his first win last Saturday in front of the home crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium, defeating Texas A&M. Auburn fans flocked to campus to see Williams’ home debut, and were treated to an electrifying win.

Lane Kiffin has been at the forefront of this week’s news cycle, as reports claim that he may be the front-runner for the open job. The mutual interest between Kiffin and Auburn appears to be growing. As a result, Ole Miss has reportedly offered Kiffin a substantial raise.

Another name was reported this week as a potential target, Alabama native and current Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. The potential of Swinney leaving Clemson for Auburn seems to be a long shot, but the prospect of Swinney returning to his home state was entertained nonetheless.

As game day approaches, here is a guide to watching your favorite head coaching candidate this weekend.

Bill O'Brien, Alabama offensive coordinator

Game: vs. Austin Peay

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network+

Cadillac Williams, Auburn interim head coach

Game: vs. Western Kentucky

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network

Dabo Swinney, Clemson head coach

Game: at Miami

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Dan Lanning, Oregon head coach

Game: at Utah

Time: 9:30 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Deion Sanders, Jackson State head coach

Game: vs. Alcorn State

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN+

Hugh Freeze, Liberty head coach

Game: vs. Virginia Tech

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Channel: ESPN+

Jeff Grimes, Baylor offensive coordinator

Game: vs. TCU

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Channel: FOX

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss head coach

Game: at Arkansas

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network

Mark Stoops, Kentucky head coach

Game: vs. Georgia

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Channel: CBS

Todd Monken, Georgia offensive coordinator

Game: at Kentucky

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Channel: CBS

