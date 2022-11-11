Coaching search: How to watch Auburn head coaching candidates in week 11
Week two post-Bryan Harsin is officially here.
The Auburn Tigers return to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday to face the Texas A&M Aggies in front of a sold-out crowd. Tiger fans felt hopeful last week despite a 39-33 loss to Mississippi State. Auburn played with energy and even adjusted in the 2nd half to outscore the Bulldogs 27-9 in the second half to force overtime.
The game was a great audition for interim coach Cadillac Williams. He prepared his team to play despite not having adequate time to do so, and he was also humble in defeat. He exhibited what it means to be a perfect fit for Auburn.
What about other names that are seen as potential candidates? Here is a brief update:
The most popular names this week have been Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning.
Following Liberty’s upset win at Arkansas last Saturday, Freeze told 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello that “the proof is in the pudding” when asked about his success being attractive to Auburn.
As for Lanning, his name gained steam this week following a report that cited mutual interest between him and the Tigers. However, he quickly shut those rumors down during his weekly press conference, saying that he enjoyed the shade of green that the grass in Eugene portrays.
Auburn Wire has made a list of every coach that has been mentioned in some sort of fashion as a target for the Auburn opening and has created a guide of their week 11 schedule in an effort to allow you the opportunity to watch them coach with your own eyes.
Here is how and where to watch your favorite head coaching target this weekend:
Bill O'Brien, Alabama offensive coordinator
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Game: at No. 9 Ole Miss
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Channel: CBS
Carnell Williams, Auburn interim head coach
Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Game: vs. Texas A&M
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Channel: SEC Network
Charles Kelly, Alabama associate defensive coordinator
The Tuscaloosa News
Game: at No. 9 Ole Miss
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Channel: CBS
Dan Lanning, Oregon head coach
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Game: vs. Washington
Time: 6 p.m. CT
Channel: FOX
Deion Sanders, Jackson State head coach
The Clarion-Ledger
Game: vs. Alabama A&M (Mobile)
Time: 4 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN+
Hugh Freeze, Liberty head coach
Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports
Game: at UConn
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Channel: CBS Sports Network
Jeff Grimes, Baylor offensive coordinator
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Game: vs. Kansas State
Time: 6 p.m. CT
Channel: FOX Sports 1
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss head coach
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Game: vs. No. 9 Alabama
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Channel: CBS
Mark Stoops, Kentucky head coach
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Game: vs. Vanderbilt
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Channel: SEC Network
Matt Campbell, Iowa State head coach
Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports
Game: at Oklahoma State
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPNU
Todd Monken, Georgia offensive coordinator
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Game: at Mississippi State
Time: 6 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN