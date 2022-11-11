Coaching search: How to watch Auburn head coaching candidates in week 11

Week two post-Bryan Harsin is officially here.

The Auburn Tigers return to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday to face the Texas A&M Aggies in front of a sold-out crowd. Tiger fans felt hopeful last week despite a 39-33 loss to Mississippi State. Auburn played with energy and even adjusted in the 2nd half to outscore the Bulldogs 27-9 in the second half to force overtime.

The game was a great audition for interim coach Cadillac Williams. He prepared his team to play despite not having adequate time to do so, and he was also humble in defeat. He exhibited what it means to be a perfect fit for Auburn.

What about other names that are seen as potential candidates? Here is a brief update:

The most popular names this week have been Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning.

Following Liberty’s upset win at Arkansas last Saturday, Freeze told 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello that “the proof is in the pudding” when asked about his success being attractive to Auburn.

As for Lanning, his name gained steam this week following a report that cited mutual interest between him and the Tigers. However, he quickly shut those rumors down during his weekly press conference, saying that he enjoyed the shade of green that the grass in Eugene portrays.

Auburn Wire has made a list of every coach that has been mentioned in some sort of fashion as a target for the Auburn opening and has created a guide of their week 11 schedule in an effort to allow you the opportunity to watch them coach with your own eyes.

Here is how and where to watch your favorite head coaching target this weekend:

Bill O'Brien, Alabama offensive coordinator

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Game: at No. 9 Ole Miss

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Channel: CBS

Carnell Williams, Auburn interim head coach

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Game: vs. Texas A&M

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network

Charles Kelly, Alabama associate defensive coordinator

The Tuscaloosa News

Game: at No. 9 Ole Miss

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Channel: CBS

Dan Lanning, Oregon head coach

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Game: vs. Washington

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Channel: FOX

Deion Sanders, Jackson State head coach

The Clarion-Ledger

Game: vs. Alabama A&M (Mobile)

Time: 4 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN+

Hugh Freeze, Liberty head coach

Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports

Game: at UConn

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Jeff Grimes, Baylor offensive coordinator

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Game: vs. Kansas State

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Channel: FOX Sports 1

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss head coach

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Game: vs. No. 9 Alabama

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Channel: CBS

Mark Stoops, Kentucky head coach

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Game: vs. Vanderbilt

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network

Matt Campbell, Iowa State head coach

Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Game: at Oklahoma State

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPNU

Todd Monken, Georgia offensive coordinator

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Game: at Mississippi State

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

