Coaching search: How to watch Auburn Football head coaching candidates this weekend
This week has been a whirlwind for Auburn Football.
The news of Bryan Harsin’s firing broke Monday morning, and interim head coach Carnell Williams worked long hours this week in order to put a perfect gameplan together for the Tigers’ game at Mississippi State on Saturday night.
There is no doubt that Williams will get his chance to audition for the vacant position, but there are plenty of potential candidates to watch out for as well.
Auburn fans have read reports all week that profile each possible candidate. Some names make sense, while some seem farfetched. No matter how popular or how obscure a possible target can be, it does not hurt to take a deeper look at what each candidate brings to the table.
For Auburn fans that are looking for a chance to thoroughly examine each possible candidate, you have come to the right place.
Auburn Wire has made a list of every coach that has been mentioned in some sort of fashion as a target for the Auburn opening and has created a guide of their week ten schedule in an effort to allow you the opportunity to watch them coach with your own eyes.
Are you wanting more information on a lesser-known name? Do you need to prove your point to a fellow college football fan? Check out the list below to make sure that you do not miss an opportunity to watch your favorite candidate coach live on Saturday:
Bill O'Brien, Alabama offensive coordinator
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Game: at LSU
Time: 6 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN
Dan Mullen, former Florida head coach
Matt Pendleton/Special to Sun
The former Gators head coach serves as an ESPN studio analyst. I believe he will be keeping an eye on the Tigers this Saturday.
Deion Sanders, Jackson State head coach
Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK
Game: at Texas Southern
Time: 6 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN+
Hugh Freeze, Liberty head coach
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Game: at Arkansas
Time: 3 p.m. CT
Channel: SEC Network
Jeff Grimes, Baylor offensive coordinator
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Game: at Oklahoma
Time: 2 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN+
Dan Lanning/Kenny Dillingham, Oregon head coach and offensive coordinator
Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
Game: at Colorado
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss head coach
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss has the week off. Next up for the Rebels is a home date with No. 6 Alabama next Saturday.
Mark Stoops, Kentucky head coach
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Game: at Missouri
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Channel: SEC Network
Matt Campbell, Iowa State head coach
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Game: vs. West Virginia
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN+
Todd Monken, Georgia offensive coordinator
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Game: vs. Tennessee
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Channel: CBS