Coaching search: How to watch Auburn Football head coaching candidates this weekend

This week has been a whirlwind for Auburn Football.

The news of Bryan Harsin’s firing broke Monday morning, and interim head coach Carnell Williams worked long hours this week in order to put a perfect gameplan together for the Tigers’ game at Mississippi State on Saturday night.

There is no doubt that Williams will get his chance to audition for the vacant position, but there are plenty of potential candidates to watch out for as well.

Auburn fans have read reports all week that profile each possible candidate. Some names make sense, while some seem farfetched. No matter how popular or how obscure a possible target can be, it does not hurt to take a deeper look at what each candidate brings to the table.

For Auburn fans that are looking for a chance to thoroughly examine each possible candidate, you have come to the right place.

Auburn Wire has made a list of every coach that has been mentioned in some sort of fashion as a target for the Auburn opening and has created a guide of their week ten schedule in an effort to allow you the opportunity to watch them coach with your own eyes.

Are you wanting more information on a lesser-known name? Do you need to prove your point to a fellow college football fan? Check out the list below to make sure that you do not miss an opportunity to watch your favorite candidate coach live on Saturday:

Bill O'Brien, Alabama offensive coordinator

Game: at LSU

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Dan Mullen, former Florida head coach

The former Gators head coach serves as an ESPN studio analyst. I believe he will be keeping an eye on the Tigers this Saturday.

Deion Sanders, Jackson State head coach

Game: at Texas Southern

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN+

Hugh Freeze, Liberty head coach

Game: at Arkansas

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network

Jeff Grimes, Baylor offensive coordinator

Game: at Oklahoma

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN+

Dan Lanning/Kenny Dillingham, Oregon head coach and offensive coordinator

Game: at Colorado

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss head coach

Ole Miss has the week off. Next up for the Rebels is a home date with No. 6 Alabama next Saturday.

Mark Stoops, Kentucky head coach

Game: at Missouri

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network

Matt Campbell, Iowa State head coach

Game: vs. West Virginia

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN+

Todd Monken, Georgia offensive coordinator

Game: vs. Tennessee

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Channel: CBS

