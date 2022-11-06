Coaching search: How Auburn head coaching candidates performed in week 10
The first official game day without Bryan Harsin has come and gone.
Despite dropping the first game of his tenure, interim coach Carnell Williams passed his first test. He showed that Auburn could adjust to second-half tweaks, and his players showed signs of fight and energy that at times had been lacking this season.
While we do not know how the game affects the decision of athletic director John Cohen, we feel that Williams did more than enough to at least be considered for the vacant position.
Outside of Williams, how did other potential candidates perform with their respective teams? Two of the three candidates who are discussed the most pulled off huge wins, while the third enjoyed a week away from competition.
Here is a look at how coaches linked to the Auburn opening performed during week ten.
Bill O'Brien, Alabama offensive coordinator
Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.
Result: L, 32-31 to LSU
Carnell Williams, Auburn interim head coach
Justin Ford/Getty Images
Result: L, 39-33 to Mississippi State
Charles Kelly, Alabama associate defensive coordinator
The Montgomery Advertiser
Result: L, 32-31 to LSU
Dan Lanning, Oregon head coach
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Result: W, 49-10 over Colorado
Deion Sanders, Jackson State head coach
The Clarion-Ledger
Result: W, 41-14 over Texas Southern
Hugh Freeze, Liberty head coach
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Result: W, 21-19 over Arkansas
Jeff Grimes, Baylor offensive coordinator
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Result: W, 38-35 over Oklahoma
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss head coach
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss did not play in week 10.
Mark Stoops, Kentucky head coach
Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images
Result: W, 21-17 over Missouri
Matt Campbell, Iowa State head coach
The Des Moines Register
Result: W, 31-14 over West Virginia
Todd Monken, Georgia offensive coordinator
Online Athens
Result: W, 27-13 over Tennessee