Coaching search: How Auburn head coaching candidates performed in week 10

The first official game day without Bryan Harsin has come and gone.

Despite dropping the first game of his tenure, interim coach Carnell Williams passed his first test. He showed that Auburn could adjust to second-half tweaks, and his players showed signs of fight and energy that at times had been lacking this season.

While we do not know how the game affects the decision of athletic director John Cohen, we feel that Williams did more than enough to at least be considered for the vacant position.

Outside of Williams, how did other potential candidates perform with their respective teams? Two of the three candidates who are discussed the most pulled off huge wins, while the third enjoyed a week away from competition.

Here is a look at how coaches linked to the Auburn opening performed during week ten.

Bill O'Brien, Alabama offensive coordinator

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

Result: L, 32-31 to LSU

Carnell Williams, Auburn interim head coach

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Result: L, 39-33 to Mississippi State

Charles Kelly, Alabama associate defensive coordinator

The Montgomery Advertiser

Result: L, 32-31 to LSU

Dan Lanning, Oregon head coach

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Result: W, 49-10 over Colorado

Deion Sanders, Jackson State head coach

The Clarion-Ledger

Result: W, 41-14 over Texas Southern

Hugh Freeze, Liberty head coach

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Result: W, 21-19 over Arkansas

Jeff Grimes, Baylor offensive coordinator

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Result: W, 38-35 over Oklahoma

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss head coach

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss did not play in week 10.

Mark Stoops, Kentucky head coach

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Result: W, 21-17 over Missouri

Matt Campbell, Iowa State head coach

The Des Moines Register

Result: W, 31-14 over West Virginia

Todd Monken, Georgia offensive coordinator

Online Athens

Result: W, 27-13 over Tennessee

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire