Coaching search: How Auburn coaching prospects performed in week 12

Another week is down in Auburn’s pursuit of its next head coach.

As the college football season reaches its final week of the regular season, this upcoming week becomes pivotal in the search, as many believe that Auburn will name its’ next head coach within the next seven days.

While winning recent games may not be the most important factor for Auburn when selecting the next leader of the football program, but this week will be the final week for those interested coaches to audition, and show why they would be the right fit for the Tigers.

How did your favorite candidate perform last week? Let’s take a look around.

In-house, Cadillac Williams led Auburn to a 41-17 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday, his second as interim coach. Following the game, Williams took time to thank each senior that played their final game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. He also commented on his time as interim coach, and what his future has in store.

“I just thank this team, the coaching staff, for taking a chance on a guy opening their heart when I challenged them. We’re all in. I don’t know, I’m sure you guys are going to get the next coach, I don’t know, I really don’t care. My seat doesn’t dictate my service,” Williams said during his postgame press conference on Saturday. “Auburn is special, those kids are special, there’s a lot of people that took a chance on me and poured into my life.”

Outside of Auburn, the most popular name of the week has been Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. For the second week in a row, the Rebels dropped a contest. This time, it was the Arkansas Razorbacks that pulled off the upset.

Kiffin was asked about the rumors of being Auburn’s No. 1 target in its’ coaching search. He replied with his usual snark, “Maybe if they watched the first half I wouldn’t be No. 1 anymore then.”

He then followed up his response by saying that he is excited about the future at Ole Miss.

“Like I said, I love being here,” Kiffin said. “I mean, I don’t want to look to next year already with a regular season game (remaining), but this is not one of those years where you say we’re gonna lose all these guys. There’s a lot of people coming back and a lot of new guys offensively, especially. So, very excited about the future.”

Story continues

There are plenty of candidates that remain on Auburn’s hot board heading into “rivalry week.” Here is how each potential candidate performed in week 12.

Bill O'Brien, Alabama offensive coordinator

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Result: Alabama 34 Austin Peay 0

For more Alabama news, check out Roll Tide Wire

Cadillac Williams, Auburn interim head coach

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Result: Auburn 41 Western Kentucky 17

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Result: Clemson 40 Miami 10

For more Clemson news, check out Clemson Wire

Dan Lanning, Oregon head coach

The Register Guard

Result: Oregon 20 Utah 17

For more Oregon news, check out Ducks Wire

Deion Sanders, Jackson State head coach

The Clarion-Ledger

Result: Jackson State 24 Alcorn State 13

Hugh Freeze, Liberty head coach

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Result: Virginia Tech 23 Liberty 22

Jeff Grimes, Baylor offensive coordinator

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Result: TCU 29 Baylor 18

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss head coach

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Result: Arkansas 42 Ole Miss 27

Mark Stoops, Kentucky head coach

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Result: Georgia 16 Kentucky 6

Todd Monken, Georgia offensive coordinator

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Result: Georgia 16 Kentucky 6

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire