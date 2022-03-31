Coaching Quotes: Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi discussed defensive identity for Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have their spring football season well underway, and the coaches and players in the program have been able to embark on what will be the first year of a new era in Oregon football.

For the first time since practice started, media members got a chance to speak to new Ducks’ offensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, who came to Oregon after a stint in the NFL following his wildly successful stretch of coaching for the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he went to four consecutive national championship games.

Lupoi discussed what ultimately lured him away from the NFL and to Eugene, what he sees as the ceiling for Oregon, and the type of identity that he wants his defense to have. Here are some of the best quotes from the interview:

Choosing Oregon over the NFL

“In all honesty, I had an amazing experience at Alabama, five seasons there, and went to four straight national titles and got an opportunity to go to the NFL. I Didn’t ever see myself coming back to college football, to be honest. It’s plain and simple, for myself, my family to come back to college football, a place I get to compete consistently to win a national title, a place where we feel we can consistently coach first-round draft picks, and a place where we can truly go into any living room and be able to express the fact that your life is going to be a great life, no matter how football works out because of the alumni base, the connections here the unbelievable resources here. Those three things on the table and the icing on the cake with Coach Lanning to be a part of you know, his expertise. That was it. So and, you know, maybe a little something to do with my wife being born and raised from the Pacific Northwest and her whole family and being back out on the west coast.”

NFL Experience

“Unbelievable. Just you know, multiple Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons… the leadership, I was fortunate to be around the level of play, the expertise, the constant growth. You know, I love this profession so much because I can truly wake up every day in my life and know you know, not just holding the players accountable, but myself to improve every day in my life in this profession. So that was incredible to be at the, you know, literally the top of the game, you know, to be a part of that and so couldn’t be fortunate enough to have that experience in my life. And now it’s about you know, beginning the new chapter, which obviously we’ve already begun and couldn’t be more blessed and thankful to be here.”

Story continues

Defensive Schematics at Oregon

“We love simulated pressures. We love five-man pressures. We love blitzing, you know, we’re gonna drop eight. We’re gonna, you know, rush four so we’re going to be a versatile defense at the end of the day. And, you know, just the growth and understanding and what we did at Alabama, and I’m branching off would be… I think it’s a collaborative effort. But what’s most important is that where we attack this process is not really who we want to be, but who we can be. So you know, it’s our job and what I think makes a great coach is assessing the personnel and not be doing something because your past system did or you know, past technique fundamentals. So that’s what we’re in the process of doing right now. So it’s a blast, you know, we’re finding out who we are and who we can be, rather than who you know this. We’re not going to be the Atlanta Falcons or Cleveland Browns or Jacksonville Jaguars. We’re not going to be Georgia. We’ll be Oregon, and this is going to be our brand of football and we’re building that together right now.”

How the Oregon Program has Changed

“Obviously before coming here, you know, I was an outsider but certainly at West Coast and Bay Area, East Bay. And, you know, Oregon was a place that, I went to De La Salle High School, you know, and there was a super strong connection there to Oregon. During my career there, I highly considered Oregon. You know, I think it’s a national brand. You know, everybody knows that you know? This is the headquarters of Nike and it is different, you know, there are resources and stuff here that no other place in the entire country can offer. So, I think that’s always been known. That’s kind of an obvious thing. And a major reason I’m here… as a player, we knew that when Oregon came to town, you know when I played in the Bay Area, everyone knew it. You know, that was a big game. You circled that game. The Ducks are coming to town, or when you’re playing Autzen Stadium, you know, if you got a family that has the ability to travel, they’re going to choose that game to go to right? Because it’s one of the few places that is going to be sold out every single weekend. So you know, just like a recruit and as a coach you want to be a part of the highest regarded brand of football and, you know, that’s why we’re coming here… that’s hopefully what we can do as a staff and as a team together is connect together so we can ultimately, you know, attempt to go win a championship.”

Keeping Jeffrey Bassa at LB

“Jeffrey, he’s explosive, you know? So I think as he adapts to the defense, the versatility of the defense or doing a lot of different things that they were doing in the past, you can see a guy that’s, you know, as he processes and starts to diagnose, his play starts to improve and that’s really cool thing to see. I think it’s a sign of a good player that someone can possibly make a mistake and then follow it up, attack it, and then not repeat that mistake. So, I’m excited about his future and I think he’s got definitely a chance to contribute towards our success. There’s no doubt in my mind.”

Oregon's defensive identity

“It won’t be based off of, you know, mental errors, critical errors. We got to fix that. We got to do that together. We want to end knowing that we have a relentless defense, you know, and that we feel good about installing our defense and implementing our fundamentals, our technique, our schematics. At the end of the day, before all that, we got to have a relentless culture here on defense, and that’s something we got to take great pride in. And really, you know, that’s our goal. So when you turn on the film, we want to be known as relentless Alright, and so aside from anything else, I’m representing them, they’re representing myself, and we’ll represent an unbelievable University. We want to make everybody proud and the way we’re gonna do that is attack and be rigorous.”

1

1