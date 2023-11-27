Coaching prodigy Tre Lamb leaving Gardner-Webb football for new program. Here's where.

The opportunity to turn Gardner-Webb football into a winner drew Tre Lamb to Boiling Springs. After leading the program to consecutive league titles, the result of such success has opened new doors for the 34-year old coach.

Lamb was announced as East Tennessee State football coach Monday afternoon.

A finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, given annually to the nation’s top coach at the FCS level, Lamb departs after four years in Boiling Springs. He leaves with a 20-19 record, finishing with a winning record, a league title and FCS Playoff appearance in each of the last two.

"I want to thank Gardner-Webb for giving me a shot at being a head coach and I cannot wait to see the direction of the football program there," said Lamb in a prepared statement. "I am proud of what we accomplished at Gardner-Webb and that we left it with a winning culture."

Hired in Dec. 2019, Lamb’s first season was delayed until spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Runnin’ Bulldogs finished 2-2 in an abbreviated four-game campaign.

GWU was 4-7 during the fall 2021 campaign, then lost five of their first seven to start the following season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs finished strong, however, reeling off four wins in a row to claim the 2022 Big South title and the program’s first FCS Playoff bid. GWU earned its first FCS Playoff win a week later, knocking off Eastern Kentucky 52-41.

Much like the previous season, GWU started 2023 with losses in four of its first six games. The Runnin’ Bulldogs then went on a five-game win streak to claim a share of the Big South-OVC championship and a repeat appearance in the FCS Playoffs. GWU fell to Mercer in last Saturday’s first round playoff game, 17-7.

Lamb moves from the Big South-OVC to the Southern Conference (SoCon) where ETSU will match up with the likes of Furman, Wofford, Western Carolina and others for years to come. The Bucs won 11 games in 2021, but have fallen on hard times of late with consecutive 3-8 campaigns, costing coach George Quarles his job after two seasons.

Lamb is familiar with Tennessee, playing quarterback at Tennessee Tech from 2009-12. He later served as an offensive assistant at the school.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gardner-Webb football: Tre Lamb to take over as ETSU head coach