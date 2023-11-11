Who is coaching Michigan football vs. Penn State? Sherrone Moore takes over for Harbaugh

No. 2 Michigan football is in familiar territory for its Week 11 game vs. No. 9 Penn State on Saturday.

Coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended from coaching on gameday for the last three games of the season for Michigan's sign-stealing and in-person scouting scandal, including Saturday's game against the Nittany Lions in Happy Valley. Adding drama to the matter is Michigan filing for a temporary restraining order in the fallout of the news, which would allow Harbaugh to coach the Penn State game if granted.

For the time being, however, the presumption is Michigan will be without Harbaugh Saturday, and that means naming an interim coach.

When Harbaugh was suspended earlier this season in a university-imposed punishment, Michigan went through a one-team coaching carousel with various assistants, including one game in which it used two head coaches. Saturday, it was announced offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore would take over for Harbaugh in the event his suspension was not delayed.

Here's what to know about Michigan's interim head coach.

Who is coaching Michigan against Penn State Saturday?

Moore is one of the more senior staff members of the Harbaugh regime.

Moore joined the Wolverines as a tight end coach in 2018, and he took over co-offensive coordinator duties in 2021 after Josh Gattis left for Miami.

Moore was the interim head coach for the Bowling Green State game in Week 3, which Michigan won 31-6 in spite of an uncharacteristically mistake-filled performance from J.J. McCarthy. Moore was suspended for Michigan's season opener against East Carolina as part of the school sanctions that also caused Harbaugh to miss the first three games.

This will, of course, be a staunch test for Moore: Going from Bowling Green State to Penn State is a jump in competition. But Michigan still has high aspirations for this year, Moore included.

Can Jim Harbaugh coach Saturday?

There is still a non-zero chance Harbaugh coaches Michigan Saturday.

He traveled with the team to Penn State on Friday, and is reportedly in the vicinity of Beaver Stadium if Michigan's temporary restraining order against the Big Ten is granted.

That scenario, however, is at the mercy of the wheels of justice, and there's a saying about the speed at which those turn. With that being said, Harbaugh coaching Saturday is not completely off the table by any means.

