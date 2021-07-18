Coaching lineup changes at Greenville High School

Jul. 17—Every summer there's been some changes in the coaching staff for the Greenville Lions and Lady Lions.

This summer's been no exception.

"That's part of it," said Lions athletic director Darren Duke. "Different opportunities come along. Family situations. That's also part of it."

The Lions and Lady Lions will have new head coaches for track and field, baseball, girls basketball and tennis next season.

Alex Contreras, who coached 11 seasons as an assistant football coach and then as the head track and field coach, is leaving to coach those two sports at Rockwall-Heath.

"I hated to lose him," said Duke. "He's a good guy and a good coach. He had a great relationship with the kids."

Contreras, a former all-Lone Star Conference defensive back at Texas A&M University-Commerce, coached sprinters Miles Denson and Caleb Johnson to top-two finishes in the 100-meter dash when they were sophomores and then coached Denson to three victories at the District 13-5A meet this past spring.

Contreras also coached the linebackers on the varsity football staff.

Kyle Crumpton, a former Greenville Lion football player and a veteran on the coaching staff, will take over for Contreras as the head track and field coach, according to Duke.

"He's just a good young coach," said Duke.

Angela Butler has been promoted to head girls basketball coach for the Greenville Lady Lions. She'll take over from Erica Delley, who was recently hired as the new head girls basketball coach at Sulphur Springs.

"I like her relationship with the kids," said Duke. "The kids seem to respond to her. You want the kids playing hard and with maximum effort. I think the girls basketball program is taking some steps in the right direction."

Duke said Butler's experience as a former player at Howard Payne University is also an asset.

Jeromy Slagle, who has more than 15 years experience as a head coach, is taking over the head coaching position of the Lions' baseball program. Slagle last coached at Caddo Mills.

"I've known him for a long time," said Duke. "The timing just worked out. I think he was ready to move on. His reputation and all that is just outstanding."

Blaine Roman, who was the head baseball coach for the Lions for two seasons after getting promoted, is moving over to assist with track and field, said Duke, and will continue to coach the varsity football team as an assistant.

The Lions and Lady Lions will have a new head tennis coach after Michelle Estrada left to coach basketball at Detroit, Texas, said Duke, who is currently looking for a replacement.