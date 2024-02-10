Coaching history of new Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly

With news of newly hired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien departing to take the head coaching position at Boston College on Friday, the Buckeyes were left with vacant offensive coordinator postion to fill.

That didn’t last long however as just after the news to O’Brien’s departure, it was reported by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman that the Buckeyes were bringing in Chip Kelly to be their offensive coordinator.

The hire makes a lot of sense given that Kelly and Ryan Day have experience working together and Kelly is accomplished as an offensive mind at the college and NFL level.

Here is a brief coaching history of the newest Buckeyes coach.

Columbia

Chip Kelly and I both worked for in of the best, Ray Tellier at Columbia University. Philly will like this guy… pic.twitter.com/VGoLBW3AdQ — John Powers (@johnpowers52) May 27, 2013

The History

Position (Years) | Secondary/Special Teams (1990) Outside Linebackers/Strong Safeties (1991)

Johns Hopkins

I had no idea that offensive guru Chip Kelly was a Defensive Coordinator at Johns Hopkins in 1993 pic.twitter.com/FnJg43Qc3M — Ghost of Garbers (@GhostofGarbers) November 28, 2023

The History

Position (Years) | Defensive Coordinator (1993)

New Hampshire

Pretty wild that Chip Kelly was Ryan Day's OC at New Hampshire during Day's playing career and now Kelly is Day's OC again 25 years later at Ohio State. Time is truly a flat circle… ⭕ pic.twitter.com/0fBlsL5gko — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) February 9, 2024

The History

Position (Years) | Running Backs (1992, 1994-1996) Offensive Line (1997-1998) Offensive Coordinator (1999-2006)

Oregon

As head coach of Oregon, Chip Kelly produced a 46-7 overall record and victories in Rose Bowl and Fiesta Bowl. pic.twitter.com/BjnOl1cCjJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 14, 2016

The History

Position (Years) | Offensive Coordinator (2007-2008) Head Coach (2009-2012)

Record (as Head Coach) | 46-7

Philadelphia Eagles

BREAKING: Eagles fire head coach Chip Kelly. Kelly led Philadelphia to 26-21 record, 6-9 this year. pic.twitter.com/jalkEiq1Hl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 30, 2015

The History

Position (Years) | Head Coach (2013-2015)

Record | 26-21

San Francisco 49ers

BREAKING: @49ers expected to fire GM Trent Baalke and HC Chip Kelly. (@RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/89JfTAACW1 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 1, 2017

The History

Position (Years) | Head Coach (2016)

Record | 2-14

UCLA

BREAKING: Per Bruce Feldman, Ohio State is set to hire former UCLA head coach Chip Kelly to be its next offensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/3KoN81vLnS — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) February 9, 2024

The History

Position (Years) | Head Coach (2018-2023)

Record | 35-34

