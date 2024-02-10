Advertisement

Coaching history of new Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly

Evan Bachman
·2 min read

With news of newly hired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien departing to take the head coaching position at Boston College on Friday, the Buckeyes were left with vacant offensive coordinator postion to fill.

That didn’t last long however as just after the news to O’Brien’s departure, it was reported by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman that the Buckeyes were bringing in Chip Kelly to be their offensive coordinator.

The hire makes a lot of sense given that Kelly and Ryan Day have experience working together and Kelly is accomplished as an offensive mind at the college and NFL level.

Here is a brief coaching history of the newest Buckeyes coach.

Columbia

The History

Position (Years) | Secondary/Special Teams (1990) Outside Linebackers/Strong Safeties (1991)

Johns Hopkins

The History

Position (Years) | Defensive Coordinator (1993)

New Hampshire

The History

Position (Years) | Running Backs (1992, 1994-1996) Offensive Line (1997-1998) Offensive Coordinator (1999-2006)

Oregon

The History

Position (Years) | Offensive Coordinator (2007-2008) Head Coach (2009-2012)
Record (as Head Coach) | 46-7

Philadelphia Eagles

The History

Position (Years) | Head Coach (2013-2015)
Record | 26-21

San Francisco 49ers

The History

Position (Years) | Head Coach (2016)
Record | 2-14

UCLA

The History

Position (Years) | Head Coach (2018-2023)
Record | 35-34

