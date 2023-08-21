Coaching graduate seminar: USC OL coach Josh Henson goes deep

You’re reading this article because you’re interested in USC football and you enjoy college football. You therefore crave detailed insights from coaches on the way the sausage is made. How are players coached to be great? How are position units and teams taught to function as a unit? How are players coached not just in terms of technique, but in terms of cultivating toughness, discipline, effort, resilience, and poise?

USC offensive line coach Josh Henson went deep into the weeds and provided a layered description of coaching to 247Sports. It’s a thoughtful view of how coaches try to make sure players are prepared for the full rigors of a football season.

“We’ve been trying to go longer drives, but it’s still when you’re on the fourth or fifth long drive of the game and you get tired and you’re exhausted, will you pull it out of yourself and bring it on play No. 70 in the same way as you bring it on play 2, 3, and 4?” Henson asked. “That is a little bit of an unknown. You stretch yourself to those places in practice. You try to put yourself there, but nothing simulates that like a game. So anyway, we’ll see where we’re at. I think we’ve made progress here. I’m still curious to see where we’re at in a game.”

That first game is Saturday against San Jose State at 5 p.m. Pacific time in the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire