Coaching changes, trade options and other Rams stories for Cardinals fans to know

We continue our weekend trip around the NFC West to check in with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

Next up are the Los Angeles Rams.

What is new with them?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Rams name new RB coach

The Rams have a new RBs coach, naming San Diego State’s Ron Gould to the position.

Gould wasn't Rams' first choice

While the Rams named Gould their new running backs coach, he wasn’t their first choice. Tashard Choice, former NFL back, turned down the job.

WR Allen Robinson a trade candidate

The Rams added Robinson last offseason in free agency. After a disappointing season, he is now a trade option.

Rams ranked low in NFLPA team report card

The Cardinals ranked 31st among the 32 NFL teams by players for their work conditions and amenities.

The Rams weren’t much better, coming in 25th.

