Coaching changes, Jimmy Garoppolo trade rumors and more 49ers news from last week

As we do every offseason, we take a look around the NFC West each week to see what is new with the Arizona Cardinals' division rivals. We now look back at the last week for the San Francisco 49ers.

The Niners considered trading Jimmy Garoppolo a year ago

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers are believed to be in the quarterback market this offseason and are poised to move on from Garoppolo. They were apparently prepared to move on from him last offseason. A report came out stating his name came up in trade talks with the Indianapolis Colts.

QB Nick Mullens could be ready for training camp after elbow surgery

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Mullens went down at the end of the season with an elbow injury. Believed initially that he would need Tommy John surgery, which would put his entire 2021 season in jeopardy, he could be ready to go for the coming season's training camp after he had surgery, but not Tommy John surgery. However, whether he is on the 49ers' roster has yet to be seen.

RB Jeff Wilson signs one-year deal to return to Niners

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson has been a problem for the Cardinals the last two seasons. In 2019, his touchdown gave the 49ers a win and then his 183 rushing yards against them in Week 16 helped keep the Cardinals from picking up a win that would have put them into the postseason. Wilson, who was scheduled to be a restricted free agent, agreed to a one-year deal to return in 2021.

More coaching changes for San Fran

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The 49ers lost defensive coordinator Robert Saleh this offseason, as he is the new head coach of the New York Jets. That has led to some turnover on the staff. DeMeco Ryan is the 49ers' new DC. They added a former defensive coordinator to the defensive staff. Former Lions DC Cory Undlin will be the pass game specialist and secondary coach. They also made Butch Barry assistant offensive line coach after he was a senior analyst for the Green Bay Packers in 2020.

