Coaching change: Redskins lose Wes Phillips and bring in another coach with ties to Tampa

The Redskins hired a new tight ends coach Friday night, announcing that Bryan Angelichio got the job.

That also means the Redskins allowed the contract for Wes Phillips to expire. He had been tight ends coach since 2014.

This marks the first change to the Redskins offensive coaching staff. There have been other changes to the staff, but on the defensive side. The team also had a change at special teams coordinator.

Phillips marks an interesting coaching change for Washington.

He has plenty of ties to the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams. He worked with Sean McVay on the Redskins staff, taking over as tight ends coach when McVay got moved up to offensive coordinator.

Also, Wade Phillips is Wes' father. Wade Phillips is also the Rams defensive coordinator.

There was much speculation that Wes would join the Rams staff two seasons ago when McVay took over, but some reports suggested the Redskins would not allow Phillips out of his contract.

Angelichio has coached in the NFL for seven years and spent the last three seasons coaching tight ends in Green Bay. Before that, he was with the Browns, and prior to that, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Don't be surprised if that Phillips now lands with the Rams after the Super Bowl, especially as McVay's offensive staff is getting raided for other jobs.

Earlier this month, Wade Phillips joked to the media that his son Wes should get a head coaching job because of his familiarity with McVay. Maybe all three will land in Los Angeles after all.

