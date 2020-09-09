Coaching carousel: Who are the top young coaches to watch in college football?

Here’s the annual Yahoo Sports list of the top 20 Group of Five coaches who could draw interest from bigger programs. And as a bonus, there’s also five FCS coaches who have emerged on the radar. (If, of course, there’s much movement on the coaching carousel this year. We dove into that topic yesterday on Yahoo Sports.)

1. Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

Luke Fickell, 47, was targeted by Michigan State last season, and both Baylor and Florida State showed interest. At 22-5 the last two years, he’s emerged as the clear-cut top coach in the Group of Five. His buyout starts at $4 million, which in most financial climates won’t scare off a blue blood. Will his son’s commitment keep him at Cincinnati?

2. Bryan Harsin, Boise State

Harsin, 43, has flirted with a few jobs, but the interest in him has yet to match his ambition. He’s 43-11 the past four years and won the Fiesta Bowl after the 2014 season. Can the relentless winning lift him to the level of job needed to depart his alma mater?

3. Billy Napier, Louisiana

In a cycle when his name became red hot after an 11-3 season, Napier stayed patient and appreciates what he has in Lafayette. He turned down interviews at Ole Miss and Mississippi State. He interviewed with Baylor, but his judiciousness showed he won’t jump at just anything. Could Napier, 41, be the next Saban disciple to end up in the SEC?

4. Josh Heupel, UCF

His buyout drops from $10 million to $4.6 million after UCF’s bowl game, which puts him in play for high-profile jobs. He’s 22-4 overall, but keeping that pace this season with 10 opt-outs will be a challenge. Heupel has shown zero desire to leave UCF, which is a better job than many lower-tier Power Five jobs.

5. Bill Clark, UAB

He’s amid one of the most underrated coaching jobs in this generation of college football, leading UAB back from the brink of extinction. The Blazers won Conference USA in 2018 and reached the title game last season. Clark, 52, lacks a signature Power Five victory, but a marquee Thursday game with Miami this week looms as an opportunity for UAB to showcase its elite defense.

6. Will Healy, Charlotte

This spot is high for what he’s actually accomplished, as he’s 20-27 over four years as a head coach. But it could also be considered low for the interest schools have showed in Healy, 35, after reviving Austin Peay and going 7-6 in his debut season at Charlotte. An SEC school and multiple AAC schools showed initial interest to speak with him last year, but Healy didn’t want to leave Charlotte after just one season. Healy fits the archetype of the new-age Dabo/Fleck coaching style.

7. Sonny Dykes, SMU

Back in his Texas comfort zone, don’t expect Dykes to be eager to leave SMU. The Mustangs went 10-3 last year and are loaded for 2020, with Shane Buechele at quarterback among the seven offensive starters from a team that finished No. 7 in scoring (41.8). At 50, will Dykes seek to leave his comfort zone?

8. Ken Niumatalolo, Navy

An 11-2 season in 2019 finished with a victory over Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl, marking the seventh bowl game for Navy in eight years. Navy rebounded gallantly from a 3-10 season in 2018, with DC Brian Newberry’s hire reviving a moribund unit. When will a have-not Power Five give Niumatalolo, 55, a shot? He didn’t help himself by laying a dinosaur egg against BYU on Monday night.

9. Jason Candle, Toledo

Candle, 40, interviewed at both Boston College and Missouri last cycle, but Toledo’s 6-6 season gave some ADs pause. He’s 34-19 with a MAC title in his four seasons, and he’s still regarded as an elite play-caller. Candle’s staff overhaul, especially bringing in two-time DIII national title winner Vince Kehres to run the defense, will be a bellwether for his potential.

