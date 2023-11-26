Coaching carousel updates for Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M

It’s coaching carousel season in college football as dissatisfied athletic departments look to better their programs. Texas is not among the dissatisfied, but a handful of its rivals are in that category.

Texas A&M headlines that list among rivals as the program still searches for its next head coach. Last week, it appeared the team had narrowed down its search to Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops. Despite his age, Stoops’ track record of maximizing the Kentucky Wildcats football program would have made the hire reasonable. Apparently he wasn’t good enough for the Aggies.

After public uproar, it appears Texas A&M will not be hiring Stoops. Perhaps two 10-win seasons at Kentucky since 2018, two more than Texas A&M, and eight consecutive bowl appearances wasn’t good enough for the Aggies.

The carousel spins wildly as teams search for new head coaches and coordinators. Let’s update a couple of situations in college football.

Elijah Robinson to take the job?

Currently listening, and I encourage you to go listen for yourself. If you don't have the 45 minutes to listen, the three names @billyliucci put out: – Mike Elko

– Elijah Robinson

– Jedd Fisch Mike Elko and Elijah Robinson would be the favorites were he to set the odds. https://t.co/Qs6xw6lDVy — Sidelines – Texas A&M (@SSN_TAMU) November 26, 2023

Mark Stoops will not take the head coaching job at Texas A&M. Instead, the Aggies will swing big. They reportedly look to hire Duke head coach Mike Elko, Texas A&M interim coach Elijah Robinson or Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch. It’s rumored that players want Robinson to take the job, but sticking with former head coach Jimbo Fisher’s assistant would seem to bring more of the same.

Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby to Mississippi State

NEWS: Mississippi State is expected to hire Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby as its next head coach, @RossDellenger reports👀https://t.co/89FZgofceX pic.twitter.com/FKMwd1atq6 — On3 (@On3sports) November 26, 2023

Oklahoma does not have an offensive coordinator as of Saturday. Jeff Lebby is reportedly leaving that role to become the head coach at Mississippi State. The Sooners appeared to gain momentum in 2023 winning 10 games and producing one of the nation’s most explosive offenses. Yet one of the pitfalls in hiring a defensive minded head coach is a revolving door at offensive coordinator. Head coach Brent Venables has a big hire to make over the offseason.

Houston considering Texas assistant Jeff Banks

A name to watch at Houston: Jeff Banks, Tex special teams. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) November 26, 2023

The Houston Cougars have surprisingly fired head coach Dana Holgerson after one season in the Big 12 conference. According to CBS reporter Dennis Dodd, Texas special teams coordinator Jeff Banks is someone to watch in the head coaching search.

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda on the hot seat

Here's #Baylor HC Dave Aranda's full thoughts tonight on what his plan is to fix the Bears this offseason and his conversations with AD Mack Rhoades after a 3-9 season. Said he's rejuvenated, he wants to do well and that Baylor is a great fit for him and cares about. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/JJc56yCzww — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) November 26, 2023

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda is officially on the hot seat after a 3-9 season in Waco. The good will earned by a Big 12 title win two years ago appears to be gone by now. It’s unclear how long Aranda will remain in the head coaching position for the Bears. Should he return it would likely come with high expectations.

