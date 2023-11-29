Coaching carousel involving USC and other Big Ten schools could get very complicated very quickly

The importance of USC’s upcoming defensive coordinator hire is self-evident, and yet the stakes are getting higher with each passing moment.

Over at Buckeyes Wire, Ohio State is dealing with the possibility that defensive coordinator Jim Knowles could take the open head coaching job at Duke.

At Spartans Wire, Michigan State is trying to identify its own defensive coordinator candidates. Why is this the case? New head coach Jonathan Smith was not joined in East Lansing by his defensive coordinator at Oregon State, Trent Bray. It was reported on Tuesday evening that Bray is staying at Oregon State and being promoted to head coach of the Beavers.

If Jim Knowles leaves Ohio State, three prominent Big Ten programs will have defensive coordinator vacancies: the Buckeyes, Michigan State, and USC.

This is where it could get very complicated: Jim Leonhard and Tom Allen, two free agents who would be top defensive coordinator candidates for any Big Ten school, could pursue the Ohio State opening if Knowles leaves. They might already be interested in going to Michigan State.

Competition with USC in the defensive coordinator marketplace is already fierce. USC would not want the Ohio State defensive coordinator job to come open, given how attractive that job would be.

Buckle up, folks. Jim Leonhard and Tom Allen might soon have more choices within the Big Ten, not fewer … and that’s not good for USC. It also shows that the Trojans have to be quick and decisive so that they beat Ohio State and Michigan State to the punch.

