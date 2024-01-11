The coaching carousel was already crazy, and then Saban, Carroll, and Belichick left in 24 hours

On Tuesday, we wrote an article laying out a lot of coaching carousel scenarios in college football and the NFL which would have a profound effect on USC’s outlook in the 2024 Big Ten football season. You can read that article now if you’d like, and then return to reading this new piece. Why read that article first? It’s outdated. This article will update you on all the changes to the coaching carousel and the various scenarios in play.

As you might have heard, three icons of football coaching have left their jobs in the past 24 hours. Pete Carroll wanted to stay on as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, but owner Jody Allen said no dice. Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have parted ways. Nick Saban retired from coaching, leaving the Alabama job open.

We have a lot to sort through in the coaching carousel. Be sure to read our friends at Ducks Wire as they follow Dan Lanning rumors and reports.

Let’s look at what could happen in the carousel in the rapidly changing landscape:

PETE CARROLL LEAVES, KALEN DEBOER ENTERS

Nov 19, 2022; Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Kalen DeBoer to the Seattle Seahawks? We’re not saying it’s likely, but that bit of speculation did fly across the internet after Pete Carroll was pushed out. Let’s be honest: So many plum coaching jobs exist that someone in a really good job is going to leave that really good job for a better job.

Which coaches will do that, however? We obviously don’t know.

SEAHAWKS DRAFT MICHAEL PENIX

Jan 1, 2024; John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

DeBoer going to the Seahawks might mean Seattle wants to pick its quarterback of the future and make Michael Penix the man. Again, we’re not predicting this will happen, but if Kalen DeBoer does leave a good situation at the University of Washington for the NFL, the chance to continue working with Michael Penix could entice him to scratch that NFL itch. He wouldn’t have to relocate, either.

Crazier things have happened.

DAN LANNING TO ALABAMA

Dan Lanning is likely the first man Alabama will call. Will he take the job? That’s a tougher call. Follow Roll Tide Wire for more coverage.

WHY LANNING WILL STAY AT OREGON

USA TODAY Sports Syndication

If Lanning does stay at Oregon, what will probably seal the deal is Oregon’s move to the Big Ten. There’s certainly a part of Lanning which wants to find out how his Oregon roster stacks up against Michigan and Ohio State and Penn State, not just Washington and USC. Lanning could easily say that he doesn’t want to be the guy who immediately follows Saban. He will want to be the guy after the guy.

WHY LANNING WILL LEAVE FOR ALABAMA

Dec 7, 2019; Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

If Lanning leaves, his connection to Kirby Smart and the SEC probably pushes him to Tuscaloosa. He loves coaching in the SEC. He has leaned into “SEC Northwest” as part of his branding effort at Oregon. Coaching against Kirby for SEC and national titles is something Lanning would probably relish, much as Kirby Smart worked under Nick Saban and then coached against him in subsequent years. It all makes plenty of sense. We will see which forces win out as Lanning considers his choice.

DEBOER TO BAMA?

Jul 29, 2022; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Would Kalen DeBoer take the Bama job if offered? Follow-up question: Would DeBoer prefer Bama to the Seahawks if both offers are on the table? Whoa. That’s a lot to sort through.

The key difference between DeBoer and Lanning is that DeBoer doesn’t have a previous high-level coaching stop in the SEC the way Lanning does. We feel safe in saying Lanning would be ahead of DeBoer on Alabama’s list. If Lanning does say no, however, would DeBoer be next in line?

Ultimately, we don’t think DeBoer will be Alabama’s next coach. The next few coaching carousel scenarios underscore that point:

LANE KIFFIN TO BAMA

Dec 30, 2023; Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Kiffin’s success in the SEC at Ole Miss makes him a natural fit for the Bama job, in addition to his previous years of work under Saban at Alabama. He knows how the program works in a way DeBoer doesn’t. Kiffin is probably a more likely choice than DeBoer, but not Lanning, whom we think is the Tide’s No. 1 option right now.

SARKISIAN TO BAMA

Jan 1, 2024; Sara Diggins/American-Statesman-USA TODAY Sports

Sark to Bama? Possibly. He, like Kiffin, worked under Saban and would instantly understand what the expectations are and how the program is supposed to operate. Recruiting would likely remain elite if Sark goes to Tuscaloosa.

The reason Sark would not go to Bama: Texas is moving to the SEC. Sark doesn’t have to leave Texas to go to the SEC. Texas is making the move for Sark. Plus: He beat Saban and Bama on the road this past season. He can reasonably say he has Texas in position to be better than Alabama.

VRABEL TO THE PATRIOTS

Mar 23, 2022; Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

If Bill Belichick’s end in New England points to any one thing happening in the football coaching carousel, it points to this: Mike Vrabel will succeed Belichick in Foxborough. That seems very, very likely at this point. We will wait and see, but this seems like the most obvious result of all the coaching changes in the past 24 hours.

RYAN DAY STAYS AT OHIO STATE

Dec 13, 2022; : Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch

If Mike Vrabel is going to the Patriots, Ryan Day will stay at Ohio State, barring another huge surprise in the carousel. Vrabel was the one guy OSU might have considered bringing in to replace Day. That door is likely to close as soon as Vrabel signs with the Patriots.

HARBAUGH OR BELICHICK TO THE CHARGERS

Jan 7, 2024; David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Harbaugh and Bill Belichick both want to keep coaching. If they both want an NFL job, the Chargers make all the sense in the world because there’s a proven, established quarterback there: Justin Herbert. Other open jobs don’t have that. Will the Chargers land one of those two coaching giants? That would have a likely domino effect on other jobs.

HARBAUGH OR BELICHICK TO THE SEAHAWKS?

Apr 1, 2023; Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

If one of Harbaugh or Belichick does get the Charger job, does the new and unexpected opening in Seattle make the Seahawks a destination for the one who doesn’t land the Charger job? That’s certainly a relevant question to ask right now. If you’re the Seahawks, you certainly have to make the phone call and force these coaching legends to say no before talking to anyone else.

MIKE MACDONALD

Dec 31, 2023; Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawk job coming open means the odds of Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald getting an NFL head coaching job just increased. He has a lot of interesting jobs to choose from.

D'ANTON LYNN AS RAVENS DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

If the odds of Mike Macdonald taking a head coaching job are increasing, that means the odds of D’Anton Lynn taking the Baltimore defensive coordinator job are increasing.

DOUG BELK AS NEW USC DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Sep 30, 2023; Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

We all want D’Anton Lynn to coach USC’s defense in 2024, but if he goes to Baltimore, Lincoln Riley has his Plan B already in place. Matt Entz might become defensive coordinator, but it would seem more natural for Doug Belk to slide into that spot. Belk has been a defensive coordinator the past few years at Houston, so USC would not be getting an inexperienced or underprepared man as its fill-in for Lynn if Lynn leaves for the Ravens.

TAYLOR MAYS TO SECONDARY COACH

January 1, 2009; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The main reason it makes sense to slide Doug Belk — not Matt Entz — to defensive coordinator at USC is that it would enable Taylor Mays to have an expanded role as the secondary coach. Mays would be great in that role if Belk is promoted to coordinator. USC would have a very, very good staff even without D’Anton Lynn.

JIM LEONHARD UP IN THE AIR

Yeah, I’ll do more checking on that Jim Leonhard post. Deleted for now.

The post said that Leonhard was close to accepting DC job at Colorado, but I can’t tell if the account is legit.

Some of you have asked about Leonhard for Giants. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) January 11, 2024

There has been a ton of speculation in recent days about Jim Leonhard joining Deion Sanders at Colorado, but who knows what Leonhard really wants? An NFL team would not be likely to give him a head coaching job, but he could be holding out for an NFL defensive coordinator position, possibly with the Green Bay Packers. This is something to watch.

JIM LEONHARD FOLLOWING HARBAUGH OR BELICHICK AS DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Nov 26, 2022; Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Is Jim Leonhard waiting to see if Bill Belichick or Jim Harbaugh might interview him for an NFL defensive coordinator job, should one of those two men land an NFL job in the coming days? We’ll find out soon enough.

IF LANNING LEAVES OREGON

Jul 26, 2022: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

If Dan Lanning does leave Oregon, don’t be shocked if Scott Frost gets consideration. Yes, the Nebraska job didn’t work out, but Frost has Oregon ties and did an amazing job at UCF before his ill-fated Nebraska tenure. He should be able to recruit well, and he would inherit Dillon Gabriel as his quarterback. Gabriel played at UCF — not under Frost, but his successor, Josh Heupel.

We’re not saying Frost would be Oregon’s first call, but we are saying there are aspects of this situation which would make Frost a notable candidate.

IF DEBOER DOES LEAVE WASHINGTON

Oct 7, 2023; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

If either Oregon or Washington has a vacancy, Jedd Fisch becomes a natural choice, given what he is doing at Arizona. This requires no explanation.

DAVID SHAW

Sep 10, 2022; Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Remember David Shaw? Yeah, that guy. The former Stanford coach — if he wants back into coaching — has a lot of very attractive options. Will anything happen? We have no idea.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire