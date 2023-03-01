Before coaching, Broncos special teams coordinator was a helicopter pilot in U.S. Army

Before joining the Denver Broncos as their new special teams coordinator last week, Ben Kotwica spent 15 years in the NFL and coached special teams with three different clubs.

He has an accomplished resume and will team up with new assistant head coach Mike Westhoff with the goal of helping Denver turn its special teams units around. Before becoming a coach in the NFL, Kotwica was a military helicopter pilot. From his capsule provided by the Broncos:

Kotwica was a linebacker and team captain at Army, which he captained to the most wins in team history (10-2) in 1996. A decorated officer who spent eight years in the U.S. Army after graduating from West Point, Kotwica served in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Korea and Iraq as a helicopter pilot. He was the Vikings’ nominee for the NFL’s Salute to Service award this past season and is a native of Tinley Park, Ill.

Kotwica, 48, will be joining his fifth NFL team in Denver. He most recently served as an assistant special teams coach with the Minnesota Vikings last year.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire