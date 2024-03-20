Some coaches want to get rid of kickoff, start drives at 25

The Competition Committee has proposed an overhaul of the kickoff, a revolutionary shift in the play. To pass, the new approach will require 24 or more votes at the upcoming league meetings.

Some coaches, we're told, prefer getting rid of the kickoff altogether, putting the ball at the receiving team's 25 yard line to start a drive. That's basically what it has become, with kick returns dramatically reduced and the play largely meaningless.

Of course, it would take 24 votes to kill the kickoff entirely. As we understand it, only a handful of coaches favor that outcome. The question is whether that mindset could become enough opposition to block the currently proposed overhaul of the play.

Because last year's tweak — which results in a fair catch between the goal line and the 25 with the ball being placed at the 25 — was a one-year move, the rules will revert to 2022 unless some other approach gets at least 24 votes.

The prospect of getting rid of the kickoff raises a separate concern. As one source with knowledge of the dynamics explained it to PFT, elimination of the kickoff would put the punt return in the crosshairs.

For several years, there has been periodic discussion about overhauling that play, too, since it entails more injuries and penalties than the usual scrimmage play. While it's unclear what the alternative would be, the thinking is that killing the kickoff would be a stepping stone toward pulling the plug on the punt.