Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY Rankings: 2021 Final
Where do all the top teams rank in the final 2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?
Others Receiving Votes
San Diego State 114; Wisconsin 75; Air Force 42; Minnesota 23; UTSA 11; Coastal Carolina 7; Purdue 6; Fresno State 3; Army 1
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the most recent rankings.
25. Texas A&M Aggies 8-4 133 (23)
24. Utah State Aggies 11-3 142 (NR)
23. Iowa Hawkeyes 10-4 276 (16)
22. BYU Cougars 10-3 284 (14)
21. Oregon Ducks 10-4 336 (15)
20. Arkansas Razorbacks 9-4 354 (24)
19. NC State Wolfpack 9-3 453 (18)
18. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 13-1 502 (17)
17. Houston Cougars 12-2 510 (21)
16. Clemson Tigers 10-3 528 (22)
15. Kentucky Wildcats 10-3 592 (20)
14. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 11-3 609 (19)
13. Pitt Panthers 11-3 742 (12)
12. Utah Utes 10-4 877 (11)
11. Ole Miss Rebels 10-3 909 (8)
10. Oklahoma Sooners 11-2 994 (13)
9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-2 1028 (5)
8. Michigan State Spartans 11-2 1066 (10)
7. Oklahoma State Cowboys 12-2 1197 (9)
6. Baylor Bears 12-2 1275 (6)
5. Ohio State Buckeyes 11-2 1279 (7)
4. Cincinnati Bearcats 13-1 1346 (4)
3. Michigan Wolverines 12-2 1398 (2)
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 13-2 1488 (1)
1. Georgia Bulldogs 14-1 1555 (3)
