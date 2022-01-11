Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY Rankings: 2021 Final

TheWolverine.com

Michigan finished 3rd in the final AP Poll of the season, its highest ranking in the final poll since 1997. In the final poll of the college football season, the top four included all the College Football Playoff qualifiers in a new order. The Wolverines ranked behind No. 1 Georgia, who downed U-M in the College Football Playoff semifinal and rallied to defeat No. 2 Alabama in the National Championship.