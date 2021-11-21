Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings: Week 12

Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?

2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Week 12

Others Receiving Votes

Arkansas 67; Clemson 56; Mississippi State 42; Penn State 22; Appalachian State 20; Purdue 10; Coastal Carolina 9; Air Force 9; Oregon State 2.

Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.

25. Kentucky Wildcats 8-3 91 (NR)

24. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 196 (24)

23. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 10-1 236 (21)

22. San Diego State Aztecs 10-1 257 (23)

21. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 9-2 404 (12)

20. UTSA Roadrunners 11-0 475 (18)

19. Utah Utes 8-3 478 (25)

18. Wisconsin Badgers 8-3 485 (20)

17. Pitt Panthers 9-2 507 (19)

16. Houston Cougars 10-1 572 (17)

15. BYU Cougars 9-2 675 (15)

14. Texas A&M Aggies 8-3 683 (16)

13. Michigan State Spartans 9-2 698 (8)

12. Iowa Hawkeyes 9-2 722 (14)

11. Oregon Ducks 9-2 864 (5)

10. Baylor Bears 9-2 977 (13)

9. Oklahoma Sooners 10-1 1010 (11)

8. Ole Miss Rebels 9-2 1049 (10)

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys 10-1 1210 (9)

6. Michigan Wolverines 10-1 1250 (7)

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-1 1258 (6)

4. Cincinnati Bearcats 11-0 1388 (3)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-1 1428 (4)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-1 1450 (2)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 11-0 1550 62 1st place votes (1)

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings