Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings: Week 10
Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Week 10
Others Receiving Votes
Arkansas 116; San Diego State 103; Purdue 77; Kentucky 74; Utah 34; Iowa State 21; Appalachian State 19; SMU 18; Minnesota 10; Nevada 3; Fresno State 3; Clemson 3; Tennessee 2; Arizona State 1
Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.
25. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 8-1 164 (NR)
24. Wisconsin Badgers 6-3 177 (NR)
23. Penn State Nittany Lions 6-3 249 (23)
22. Pitt Panthers 7-2 293 (25)
21. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 8-1 335 (21)
– AP Top 25 poll prediction: Week 10
20. Auburn Tigers 6-3 382 (14)
19. NC State Wolfpack 7-2 445 (22)
18. Baylor Bears 7-2 449 (13)
17. Houston Cougars 8-1 472 (19)
16. UTSA Roadrunners 9-0 525 (18)
15. BYU Cougars 8-2 552 (20)
14. Iowa Hawkeyes 7-2 636 (16)
13. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 8-1 769 (9)
12. Ole Miss Rebels 7-2 862 (15)
11. Texas A&M Aggies 7-2 1023 (12)
– College Football Playoff Rankings prediction
10. Oklahoma State Cowboys 8-1 1045 (11)
9. Michigan State Spartans 8-1 1074 (6)
8. Michigan Wolverines 8-1 1099 (10)
7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 8-1 1182 (8)
6. Oregon Ducks 8-1 1291 (7)
5. Ohio State Buckeyes 8-1 1356 (5)
4. Oklahoma Sooners 9-0 1423 (4)
3. Cincinnati Bearcats 9-0 1430 (2)
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 8-1 1483 (3)
1. Georgia Bulldogs 9-0 1600, 64 1st (1)
Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings