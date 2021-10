Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings: Week 6

Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?

2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Week 6

Number in parentheses is last week’s ranking.

Others Receiving Votes

Auburn 98; Baylor 91; Texas 74; Pittsburgh 36; UTSA 30; Mississippi State 18; Iowa State 18; Appalachian State 18; Boston College 11; Air Force 9; Tennessee 8; Liberty 8; Nevada 7; UL Lafayette 3; Houston 3; Fresno State 3; UCLA 1

Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.

25. Clemson Tigers 3-2 155 (21)

24. San Diego State Aztecs 5-0 156 (NR)

23. SMU Mustangs 6-0 269 (24)

22. Arizona State Sun Devils 5-1 294 (25)

21. NC State Wolfpack 4-1 321 (22)

20. BYU Cougars 5-1 342 (10)

19. Arkansas Razorbacks 4-2 386 (16)

18. Texas A&M Aggies 4-2 396(NR)

17. Florida Gators 4-2 543 (18)

16. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6-0 580 (20)

15. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6-0 708 (15)

14. Ole Miss Rebels 4-1 741 (17)

13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 5-1 817 (13)

12. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-0 910 (12)

11. Kentucky Wildcats 6-0 994 (14)

10. Oregon Ducks 4-1 1004 (9)

9. Michigan State Spartans 6-0 1064 (11)

8. Penn State Nittany Lions 5-1 1124 (4)

7. Michigan Wolverines 6-0 1237 (8)

6. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-1 1254 (7)

5. Alabama Crimson Tide 5-1 1363 (1)

4. Cincinnati Bearcats 5-0 1418 (6)

3. Oklahoma Sooners 6-0 1452 (5)

2. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-0 1527 1 1st place vote (3)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 6-0 1624 64 1st place votes (2)

