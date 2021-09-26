Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings: Week 4

CollegeFootballNews.com
·2 min read

Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Week 4

Number in parentheses is last week’s ranking.

Others Receiving Votes
Texas 101; Boston College 91; NC State 70; San Diego State 69; Maryland 59; Wisconsin 56; SMU 54; Virginia Tech 39; LSU 36; Iowa State 31; Army 23; Arizona State 12; UTSA 11; Liberty 11; North Carolina 10; UCF 9; Oregon State 7; UL Lafayette 3; Appalachian State 3; Louisville 2; Indiana 2; Wyoming 1.

Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.

25. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 4-0 (NR)

24. Baylor Bears 4-0 134 (NR)

23. Kentucky Wildcats 4-0 179 (NR)

22. Auburn Tigers 3-1 244 (23)

22. NC State Wolfpack 3-1 (NR)

21. Fresno State Bulldogs 4-1 312 (25)

20. UCLA Bruins 3-1 312 (24)

19. Clemson Tigers 2-2 389 (7)

18. Oklahoma State Cowboys 4-0 459 (22)

T16. Michigan State Spartans 4-0 583 (21)

T16. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 4-0 583 (17)

15. BYU Cougars 4-0 670 (16)

14. Michigan Wolverines 4-0 674 (19)

13. Texas A&M Aggies 3-1 744 (5)

12. Ole Miss Rebels 3-0 916 (13)

11. Arkansas Razorbacks 4-0 1016 (18)

Week 4 scoreboard and how the predictions were

10. Ohio State Buckeyes 3-1 1016 (11)

9. Florida Gators 3-1 1101 (12)

8. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 1185 (9)

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 4-0 1187 (10)

6. Penn State Nittany Lions 4-0 1286 (8)

5. Iowa Hawkeyes 4-0 1319 (6)

4. Oklahoma Sooners 4-0 1395 (3)

3. Oregon Ducks 4-0 1467 (4)

2. Georgia Bulldogs 4-0 1558, 1 1st (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 4-0 1624, 64 1st (1)

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings

Recommended Stories