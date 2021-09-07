Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings: Week 1
Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Week 1
Number in parentheses is last week’s ranking.
Others Receiving Votes
Auburn 123; Michigan 99; LSU 95; NC State 81; Liberty 78; BYU 65; Indiana 58; TCU 49; UCF 48; Florida State 34; Michigan State 33; Kentucky 28; Pitt 20; Louisiana 19; Kansas State 19; Boston College 19; Appalachian State 15; SMU 14; Rutgers 11; Arkansas 11; Maryland 9; Tennessee 7; Nevada 7; Fresno State 7; Army 7; Tulane 6; Virginia 5; San Jose State 5; Missouri 5; Ball State 5; Marshall 3; UAB 2; Air Force 2; Charlotte 1.
25. Arizona State Sun Devils 1-0 181 (NR)
24. Miami Hurricanes 0-1 186 (16)
23. Oklahoma State Cowboys 1-0 243 (22)
22. North Carolina Tar Heels 0-1 252 (9)
21. Virginia Tech Hokies 1-0 274 (NR)
– CFN Week 1 Rankings From 1-130
20. Ole Miss Rebels 1-0 285 (25)
19. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 1-0 289 (24)
18. Utah Utes 1-0 294 (NR)
17. Wisconsin Badgers 0-1 359 (15)
16. UCLA Bruins 2-0 538 (NR)
15. Texas Longhorns 1-0 653 (19)
14. USC Trojans 1-0 828 (14)
13. Penn State Nittany Lions 1-0 872 (20)
12. Iowa Hawkeyes 1-0 914 (18)
11. Oregon Ducks 1-0 920 (12)
– Week 1 scoreboard and how the predictions were
10. Iowa State Cyclones 1-0 1057 (8)
9. Florida Gators 1-0 1058 (11)
8. Cincinnati Bearcats 1-0 1113 (10)
7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 1-0 1197 (7)
6. Clemson Tigers 0-1 1239 (2)
5. Texas A&M Aggies 1-0 1334 (6)
4. Oklahoma Sooners 1-0 1397 (3)
3. Ohio State Buckeyes 1-0 1491 (4)
2. Georgia Bulldogs 1-0 1537, 1 1st place vote (5)
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 1-0 1624, 64 1st place votes(1)
Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings