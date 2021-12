Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY Rankings: Final Regular Season

Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?

2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Final Regular Season

Others Receiving Votes

Wisconsin 105; Utah State 85; San Diego State 62; Minnesota 17; Air Force 15; Penn State 5; Fresno State 5; UCLA 3; Mississippi State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Appalachian State 2; Purdue 1

Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.

25. UTSA Roadrunners 12-1 146 (NR)

24. Arkansas Razorbacks 8-4 185 (25)

23. Texas A&M Aggies 8-4 239 (23)

22. Clemson Tigers 9-3 252 (24)

21. Houston Cougars 11-2 315 (16)

20. Kentucky Wildcats 9-3 327 (22)

19. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 10-3 389 (18)

18. NC State Wolfpack 9-3 436 (20)

17. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 12-1 444 (21)

16. Iowa Hawkeyes 10-3 561 (11)

15. Oregon Ducks 10-3 589 (10)

14. BYU Cougars 10-2 792 (14)

13. Oklahoma Sooners 10-2 853 (12)

12. Pitt Panthers 11-2 886 (15)

11. Utah Utes 10-3 893 (17)

10. Michigan State Spartans 10-2 903 (13)

9. Oklahoma State Cowboys 11-2 1036 (5)

8. Ole Miss Rebels 10-2 1130 (8)

7. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-2 1170 (7)

6. Baylor Bears 11-2 1170 (9)

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-1 1266 (6)

4. Cincinnati Bearcats 13-0 1392 3 1st (4)

3. Georgia Bulldogs 12-1 1420 (1)

2. Michigan Wolverines 12-1 1474 5 1st (3)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 12-1 1540 54 1st (2)

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings