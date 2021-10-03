Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings: Week 5

Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?

2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Week 5

Number in parentheses is last week’s ranking.

Others Receiving Votes

Texas A&M 105; San Diego State 103; Baylor 40; Pittsburgh 34; Oregon State 27; Iowa State 27; Virginia Tech 24; Boston College 14; Texas-San Antonio 13; Appalachian State 11; Fresno State 8; Liberty 7; Mississippi State 6; North Carolina 5; Maryland 5; Western Michigan 2; Texas Tech 2; UL Lafayette 1; Nevada 1.

Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.

25. Arizona State Sun Devils 4-1 (NR)

24. SMU Mustangs 5-0 142 (NR)

23. Texas Longhorns 4-1 256 (NR)

22. NC State Wolfpack 4-1 257 (NR)

21. Clemson Tigers 3-2 288 (19)

20. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 5-0 441 (25)

19. Auburn Tigers 4-1 463 (22)

18. Florida Gators 3-2 464 (9)

17. Ole Miss Rebels 3-1 629 (12)

16. Arkansas Razorbacks 4-1 652 (11)

15. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 5-0 699 (T16)

14. Kentucky Wildcats 5-0 758 (23)

13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 4-1 777 (7)

12. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-0 798 (18)

11. Michigan State Spartans 5-0 911 (T16)

10. BYU Cougars 5-0 968 (15)

9. Oregon Ducks 4-1 1000 (3)

8. Michigan Wolverines 5-0 1125 (14)

7. Ohio State Buckeyes 4-1 1172 (10)

6. Cincinnati Bearcats 4-0 1358 (8)

5. Oklahoma Sooners 5-0 1380 (4)

4. Penn State Nittany Lions 5-0 1397 (6)

3. Iowa Hawkeyes 5-0 1429 (5)

2. Georgia Bulldogs 5-0 1562, 2 1st place (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 5-0 1623, 623 1st place (1)

