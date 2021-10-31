Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 9
What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 9
Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Week 9 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Prediction: Week 9
Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.
25. Pitt Panthers 6-2 (19)
24. BYU Cougars 7-2 (NR)
23. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 7-1 (NR)
22. SMU Mustangs 7-1 (16)
21. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 7-1 (24)
20. Kentucky Wildcats 6-2 (12)
19. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 (10)
18. NC State Wolfpack 6-2 (25)
17. Houston Cougars 7-1 (NR)
16. UTSA Roadrunners 8-0 (22)
15. Ole Miss Rebels 6-2 (9)
14. Auburn Tigers 6-2 (21)
13. Baylor Bears 7-1 (18)
12. Oklahoma State Cowboys 7-1 (15)
11. Texas A&M Aggies 6-2 (14)
10. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 8-0 (13)
9. Michigan Wolverines 7-1 (6)
8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7-1 (11)
7. Oregon Ducks 7-1 (8)
6. Ohio State Buckeyes 7-1 (5)
5. Oklahoma Sooners 9-0 (4)
4. Michigan State Spartans 8-0 (7)
3. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1 (3)
2. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (2)
1. Georgia Bulldogs 8-0 (1)
