Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 4

What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll power by USA TODAY potentially look like? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 4.

Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Prediction: Week 4

Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.

24. Kentucky Wildcats 4-0 (NR)

22. Texas Longhorns 3-1 (NR)

21. NC State Wolfpack 3-1 (NR)

20. UCLA Bruins 3-1 (24)

19. Auburn Tigers 3-1 (23)

18. Texas A&M Aggies 3-1 (5)

17. Oklahoma State Cowboys 4-0 (22)

16. Michigan State Spartans 4-0 (21)

15. Michigan Wolverines 4-0 (19)

14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 4-0 (17)

13. BYU Cougars 4-0 (16)

12. Ole Miss Rebels 3-0 (13)

11. Florida Gators 3-1 (12)

10. Ohio State Buckeyes 3-1 (11)

9. Arkansas Razorbacks 4-0 (18)

8. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 (9)

7. Penn State Nittany Lions 4-0 (8)

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 4-0 (10)

5. Iowa Hawkeyes 4-0 (6)

4. Oklahoma Sooners 4-0 (3)

3. Oregon Ducks 4-0 (4)

2. Georgia Bulldogs 4-0 (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 4-0 (1)

