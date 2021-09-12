Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 2

What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll power by USA TODAY potentially look like? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 2.

Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Prediction: Week 2

Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.

25. Arkansas Razorbacks 2-0 (NR)

24. Auburn Tigers 2-0 (NR)

22. Miami Hurricanes 1-1 (24)

21. Oklahoma State Cowboys 2-0 (23)

18. Ole Miss Rebels 2-0 (20)

17. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 2-0 (19)

16. Iowa State Cyclones 1-1 (10)

15. Michigan Wolverines 2-0 (NR)

14. Wisconsin Badgers 1-1 (17)

13. UCLA Bruins 2-0 (16)

12. Penn State Nittany Lions 2-0 (13)

11. Florida Gators 2-0 (9)

10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2-0 (7)

9. Cincinnati Bearcats 2-0 (8)

8. Ohio State Buckeyes 1-1 (3)

7. Iowa Hawkeyes 2-0 (12)

6. Clemson Tigers 1-1 (6)

5. Texas A&M Aggies 2-0 (5)

4. Oregon Ducks 2-0 (11)

3. Oklahoma Sooners 2-0 (4)

2. Georgia Bulldogs 2-0 (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 2-0 (1)

