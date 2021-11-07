Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 10

What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 10

Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Week 10 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Prediction: Week 10

Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.

23. Pitt Panthers 7-2 (25)

22. Auburn Tigers 6-3 (14)

21. Penn State Nittany Lions 6-3 (23)

20. NC State Wolfpack 7-2 (22)

19. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 8-1 (21)

17. Baylor Bears 7-2 (13)

16. Houston Cougars 8-1 (19)

15. UTSA Roadrunners 9-0 (18)

14. Iowa Hawkeyes 7-2 (16)

13. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 8-1 (9)

12. Ole Miss Rebels 7-2 (15)

11. Texas A&M Aggies 7-2 (12)

10. Oklahoma State Cowboys 8-1 (11)

9. Michigan Wolverines 8-1 (10)

8. Michigan State Spartans 8-1 (6)

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 8-1 (8)

6. Oregon Ducks 8-1 (7)

5. Ohio State Buckeyes 8-1 (5)

4. Oklahoma Sooners 9-0 (4)

3. Alabama Crimson Tide 8-1 (3)

2. Cincinnati Bearcats 9-0 (2)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 9-0 (1)

