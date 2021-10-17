Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 7

What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially look like? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 7.

Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Week 7 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Prediction: Week 7

Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.

25. UTSA Roadrunners 7-0 (NR)

24. Auburn Tigers 5-2 (NR)

23. Pitt Panthers 5-1 (NR)

22. Clemson Tigers 4-2 (25)

21. Baylor Bears 6-1 (NR)

20. San Diego State Aztecs 6-0 (24)

19. SMU Mustangs 6-0 (23)

18. NC State Wolfpack 5-1 (21)

17. Texas A&M Aggies 5-2 (18)

16. Kentucky Wildcats 6-1 (11)

15. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6-0 (16)

14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6-0 (15)

13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 5-1 (13)

12. Ole Miss Rebels 5-1 (14)

11. Oregon Ducks 5-1 (10)

10. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-1 (2)

9. Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-0 (12)

8. Michigan State Spartans 7-0 (9)

7. Penn State Nittany Lions 5-1 (8)

6. Michigan Wolverines 6-0 (7)

5. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-1 (6)

4. Alabama Crimson Tide 6-1 (5)

3. Cincinnati Bearcats 6-0 (4)

2. Oklahoma Sooners 7-0 (3)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 7-0 (1)

