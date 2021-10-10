Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 6

What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially look like? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6.

Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Week 6 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Prediction: Week 6

Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.

25. Texas Longhorns 4-2 (23)

24. Texas A&M Aggies 4-2 (NR)

23. SMU Mustangs 6-0 (24)

21. NC State Wolfpack 4-1 (22)

20. Arizona State Sun Devils 5-1 (25)

19. BYU Cougars 5-1 (10)

18. Arkansas Razorbacks 4-2 (16)

17. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6-0 (20)

16. Florida Gators 4-2 (18)

15. Ole Miss Rebels 4-1 (17)

14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6-0 (15)

13. Kentucky Wildcats 6-0 (14)

12. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 5-1 (13)

11. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-0 (12)

9. Oregon Ducks 4-1 (9)

8. Penn State Nittany Lions 5-1 (4)

7. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-1 (7)

6. Michigan Wolverines 6-0 (8)

5. Alabama Crimson Tide 5-1 (1)

4. Cincinnati Bearcats 5-0 (6)

3. Oklahoma Sooners 6-0 (5)

2. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-0 (3)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 6-0 (2)

