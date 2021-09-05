Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 1

CollegeFootballNews.com
·1 min read

What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll power by USA TODAY potentially look like? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 1.

Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

Also, this is assuming Notre Dame and Ole Miss win their respective games – we’ll adjust accordingly if anything is different.

2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Prediction: Week 1

Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.

25. North Carolina Tar Heels 0-1 (9)

24. Utah Utes 1-0 (NR)

23. Virginia Tech Hokies 1-0 (NR)

22. Ole Miss Rebels 0-0 (25)

21. Miami Hurricanes 0-1 (16)

20. Wisconsin Badgers 0-1 (15)

19. LSU Tigers 0-1 (13)

18. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 1-0 (24)

17. Michigan Wolverines 1-0 (NR)

16. Oklahoma State Cowboys 1-0 (22)

15. Texas Longhorns 1-0 (19)

14. Iowa Hawkeyes 1-0 (18)

13. Penn State Nittany Lions 1-0 (20)

12. USC Trojans 1-0 (14)

11. Oregon Ducks 1-0 (12)

10. Florida Gators 1-0 (11)

9. Cincinnati Bearcats 1-0 (10)

8. Iowa State Cyclones 1-0 (8)

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 0-0 (7)

6. Clemson Tigers 0-1 (2)

5. Texas A&M Aggies 1-0 (6)

4. Oklahoma Sooners 1-0 (3)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 1-0 (4)

2. Georgia Bulldogs 1-0 (5)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 1-0 (1)

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
