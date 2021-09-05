Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 1
What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll power by USA TODAY potentially look like? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 1.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
Also, this is assuming Notre Dame and Ole Miss win their respective games – we’ll adjust accordingly if anything is different.
2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Prediction: Week 1
Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.
25. North Carolina Tar Heels 0-1 (9)
24. Utah Utes 1-0 (NR)
23. Virginia Tech Hokies 1-0 (NR)
22. Ole Miss Rebels 0-0 (25)
21. Miami Hurricanes 0-1 (16)
20. Wisconsin Badgers 0-1 (15)
19. LSU Tigers 0-1 (13)
18. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 1-0 (24)
17. Michigan Wolverines 1-0 (NR)
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys 1-0 (22)
15. Texas Longhorns 1-0 (19)
14. Iowa Hawkeyes 1-0 (18)
13. Penn State Nittany Lions 1-0 (20)
12. USC Trojans 1-0 (14)
11. Oregon Ducks 1-0 (12)
– Week 1 scoreboard and how the predictions were
10. Florida Gators 1-0 (11)
9. Cincinnati Bearcats 1-0 (10)
8. Iowa State Cyclones 1-0 (8)
7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 0-0 (7)
6. Clemson Tigers 0-1 (2)
5. Texas A&M Aggies 1-0 (6)
4. Oklahoma Sooners 1-0 (3)
3. Ohio State Buckeyes 1-0 (4)
2. Georgia Bulldogs 1-0 (5)
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 1-0 (1)
Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings