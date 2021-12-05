Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Regular Season Final
What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after the end of the regular season.
Note that below is NOT the actual final regular season 2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Prediction: Regular Season Final
Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.
25. Arkansas Razorbacks 8-4 (25)
24. Houston Cougars 11-2 (16)
24. Clemson Tigers 9-3 (24)
22. Texas A&M Aggies 8-4 (23)
21. UTSA Roadrunners 12-1 (NR)
20. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 10-3 (18)
19. Kentucky Wildcats 9-3 (22)
18. NC State Wolfpack 9-3 (20)
17. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 12-1 (21)
16. Iowa Hawkeyes 10-3 (11)
15. Oregon Ducks 10-3 (10)
14. BYU Cougars 10-2 (14)
13. Pitt Panthers 11-2 (15)
12. Michigan State Spartans 10-2 (13)
11. Oklahoma Sooners 10-2 (12)
10. Oklahoma State Cowboys 11-2 (5)
9. Utah Utes 10-3 (17)
8. Ole Miss Rebels 10-2 (8)
7. Baylor Bears 11-2 (9)
6. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-2 (7)
5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-1 (6)
4. Cincinnati Bearcats 13-0 (4)
3. Georgia Bulldogs 12-1 (1)
2. Michigan Wolverines 12-1 (3)
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 12-1 (2)
