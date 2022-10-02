Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Prediction: Week 5
What will the 2022 USA TODAY Coaches Poll potentially look like after Week 5? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.
This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 5 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
25 Kansas State Wildcats 4-1 (NR)
24 Baylor Bears 3-2 (14)
23 Florida State Seminoles 4-1 (22)
22 Cincinnati Bearcats 4-1 (NR)
21 Washington Huskies 4-1 (18)
20 Kansas Jayhawks 5-0 (NR)
19 TCU Horned Frogs 4-0 (NR)
18 BYU Cougars 4-1 (20)
17 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 4-1 (21)
16 Syracuse Orange 5-0 (25)
15 NC State Wolfpack 4-1 (10)
14 Kentucky Wildcats 4-1 (8)
13 UCLA Bruins 5-0 (NR)
12 Oregon Ducks 4-1 (15)
11 Utah Utes 4-1 (13)
10 Penn State Nittany Lions 5-0 (12)
9 Tennessee Volunteers 4-0 (9)
8 Ole Miss Rebels 5-0 (11)
7 Oklahoma State Cowboys 4-0 (7)
6 USC Trojans 5-0 (6)
5 Clemson Tigers 5-0 (5)
4 Michigan Wolverines 5-0 (4)
3 Ohio State Buckeyes 5-0 (3)
2 Georgia Bulldogs 5-0 (1)
1 Alabama Crimson Tide 5-0 (2)
