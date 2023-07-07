Coaches who teach toughness and effort can frustrate Lincoln Riley’s teams

One of the subsections of our Riley Files podcast series from the summer of 2022 dealt with the kinds of coaches who are able to thwart Lincoln Riley-coached teams.

Though this series was recorded last year, it already seemed clear which kind of coach might get in Riley’s way. What Oklahoma insider Kegan Reneau said about “Riley-stopping coaches” turned out to be quite accurate and prescient. He identified Utah’s Kyle Whittingham as a coach whose teams would own the collection of attributes needed to beat Riley and the Trojans.

“Mark Stoops, and I’ll just say this quite frankly, is a guy that’s standing across the sideline that’s probably willing to fight Lincoln Riley. That’s the guy. Kyle Winningham, a coach of his nature. That kind of coach would give me pause if Lincoln Riley went up against them on a yearly basis.”

Utah beat USC twice last season, preventing Riley and the Men of Troy from making the College Football Playoff. We’ll see if this year changes that dynamic.

