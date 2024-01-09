Coaches show respect to Georgia football in final US LBM Coaches Poll

The final US LBM Coaches Poll of the 2023 college football season has been released and one thing is clear: the coaches have a lot of respect for the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Michigan Wolverines toppled the Washington Huskies in the national championship game to win their first title since 1997. However, the last edition of the four-team College Football Playoff was the most controversial. Florida State became the first undefeated Power Five team to be left out of the playoff. Additionally, Georgia, who was ranked No. 1 for most of the season, fell outside of the top four after a close loss to Alabama in the SEC championship. You can’t have college football without controversy.

Who are the top 10 teams in US LBM Coaches Poll? Where is Georgia ranked after finishing a 13-1 season with a dominant win over Florida State?

Ohio State Buckeyes

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Record: 11-2

Cotton Bowl: Missouri 14, Ohio State 3

Ohio State started the season 11-0, but ended the year with two straight losses. The Buckeyes looked horrible on offense without quarterback Kyle McCord and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in the Cotton Bowl. Ohio State’s defense made strides this season.

Buckeyes Wire

Ole Miss Rebels

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 11-2

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss 38, Penn State 25



Ole Miss’ Peach Bowl win meant a lot to the Rebels. Ole Miss completed one of its best seasons in school history. The Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin have a strong incoming transfer class and are primed to be contender in the SEC this fall.

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Record: 11-2

Cotton Bowl: Missouri 14, Ohio State 3

Missouri put the clamps on Ohio State’s depleted offense in the Cotton Bowl to secure one of the best seasons in program history. Missouri extended head coach Eli Drinkwitz through 2028 after the Cotton Bowl. The Tigers are projected to return one of the top teams in the expanded SEC next season.

Oregon Ducks

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Record: 12-2

Fiesta Bowl: Oregon 45, Liberty 6

Oregon wrapped up a nice campaign with an easy win over Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix finishes his lengthy college football career with a New Year’s Six bowl win. Nix threw for five touchdown passes in Oregon’s dominant victory, but the Ducks could not get past Washington this season.

Ducks Wire

Florida State Seminoles

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 13-1

Orange Bowl: Georgia 63, Florida State 3

Florida State’s Orange Bowl defeat was the largest bowl defeat in college football history, but the Seminoles deserve respect for an outstanding 2023 season. Florida State should have made the College Football Playoff.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 12-2

Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff): Michigan 27, Alabama 20



Jalen Milroe and Alabama’s dream season was derailed in the Rose Bowl against Michigan. The Crimson Tide were off a little bit all season and it finally caught up to Alabama.

Roll Tide Wire

Texas Longhorns

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Record: 12-2

Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff): Washington 37, Texas 31



Quarterback Quinn Ewers and Texas nearly pulled off a last-minute miracle comeback against Washington, but fell just short. The Longhorns failed to score with four shots at the end zone. Texas joins the SEC in 2024.

Longhorns Wire

Georgia Bulldogs

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 13-1

Orange Bowl: Georgia 63, Florida State 3



Georgia’s historically dominant win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl and recent success is a big reason why coaches are giving the Bulldogs benefit of the doubt and ranking the Dawgs No. 3. How many teams in college football would actually beat Georgia? The Bulldogs had one off game in the SEC championship against a talented Alabama team.

Washington Huskies

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Washington’s record: 14-1

National championship game: Michigan 34, Washington 13



Washington and star quarterback Michael Penix were out of sorts in national championship. The Huskies could not connect a on big play in the passing game and have multiple turnovers against Michigan. Not a recipe for success.

Michigan Wolverines

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan’s record: 15-0

National championship: Michigan 34, Washington 13



The Michigan Wolverines withstood the outside noise surrounding their program due to a NCAA investigation and a sign-stealing scandal to win a national title. The Wolverines won their first national championship since 1997. Michigan did not play great against Washington, but their style of play was effective.

Wolverines Wire

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire