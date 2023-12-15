Coaches Selected for 2024 All-American Bowl
The All-American Bowl is pleased to announce the coaching staffs for the 2024 All-American Bowl. Coach Bryant Appling of Buford High School (Buford, GA) and Coach Phillip Hawkins of Bryan Station High School (Lexington, KY) have been selected to coach the East and West squads, respectively.
Coach Appling and Coach Hawkins will lead their teams – consisting of the top 100 high school football players from across the country – on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 1 PM ET at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl is once against expected to draw an attendance upwards of 25,000 and a television audience of more than four million for its broadcast on NBC and Peacock.
In addition, the All-American Bowl is proud to announce this year’s assistant coaches. The following are the complete coaching staffs for the 2024 All-American Bowl (assistants listed alphabetically; head coach listed first):
2024 East Coaches:
NAME
SCHOOL
CITY
STATE
Bryant Appling
Buford High School
Buford
Georgia
DeChon Burns
Linfield Christian School
Temecula
California
Sean Calhoun
Colquitt County High School
Norman Park
Georgia
Fyrone Davis
Buford High School
Buford
Georgia
Edwin Farmer
Vanguard High School
Ocala
Florida
Robert Irvin
Veterans Memorial High School
San Antonio
Texas
Marvin Morton
Chilton County High School
Clanton
Alabama
Matt Winslette
Buford High School
Buford
Georgia
2024 West Coaches
NAME
SCHOOL
CITY
STATE
Phillip Hawkins
Bryan Station High School
Lexington
Kentucky
Cameron Anderson
Burley High School
Burley
Idaho
Oscar Cruz
St. Louis University High
St. Louis
Missouri
Marvin Dantzler
Louisville Central High School
Louisville
Kentucky
JT Haskins Sr.
Bryan Station High School
Lexington
Kentucky
Mount Carmel High School
Chicago
Illinois
Claude Mathis
DeSoto High School
DeSoto
Texas
Sinque Turner
Kenwood Academy High School
Chicago
Illinois
As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 18 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).