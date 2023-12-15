Coaches Selected for 2024 All-American Bowl

2024 AAB Game Coaches Release (Website Only)_20231214 (1).jpg

The All-American Bowl is pleased to announce the coaching staffs for the 2024 All-American Bowl. Coach Bryant Appling of Buford High School (Buford, GA) and Coach Phillip Hawkins of Bryan Station High School (Lexington, KY) have been selected to coach the East and West squads, respectively.

Coach Appling and Coach Hawkins will lead their teams – consisting of the top 100 high school football players from across the country – on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 1 PM ET at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl is once against expected to draw an attendance upwards of 25,000 and a television audience of more than four million for its broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

In addition, the All-American Bowl is proud to announce this year’s assistant coaches. The following are the complete coaching staffs for the 2024 All-American Bowl (assistants listed alphabetically; head coach listed first):

2024 East Coaches:





NAME SCHOOL CITY STATE Bryant Appling Buford High School Buford Georgia DeChon Burns Linfield Christian School Temecula California Sean Calhoun Colquitt County High School Norman Park Georgia Fyrone Davis Buford High School Buford Georgia Edwin Farmer Vanguard High School Ocala Florida Robert Irvin Veterans Memorial High School San Antonio Texas Marvin Morton Chilton County High School Clanton Alabama Matt Winslette Buford High School Buford Georgia

2024 West Coaches





NAME SCHOOL CITY STATE Phillip Hawkins Bryan Station High School Lexington Kentucky Cameron Anderson Burley High School Burley Idaho Oscar Cruz St. Louis University High St. Louis Missouri Marvin Dantzler Louisville Central High School Louisville Kentucky JT Haskins Sr. Bryan Station High School Lexington Kentucky Jordan Lynch Mount Carmel High School Chicago Illinois Claude Mathis DeSoto High School DeSoto Texas Sinque Turner Kenwood Academy High School Chicago Illinois

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 18 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).