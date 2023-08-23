Coaches select 6 Hogs Preseason All-SEC
Six Arkansas Razorbacks were voted to the 2023 Preseason Coaches All-SEC teams, the league announced Tuesday.
Arkansas landed two first-team selections, in junior running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders and senior cornerback Dwight “Nudie” McGlothern. Sanders was previously named Preseason First Team All-SEC by the media last month, while McGlothern earned second-team honors.
The coaches’ second team included senior quarterback KJ Jefferson and two of his senior offensive linemen, Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer.
Jefferson and Latham were also second-team selections by the media.
Junior kicker Cam Little, a Freshman All-SEC performer in 2021, rounded out the coaches’ selections with third-team honors.
This was highest number of Razorbacks on the list since the 2011 team that finished the season 11-2, who placed seven players on the first two units.
Here’s a look at the complete Preseason All-SEC football teams. Georgia led the way with 14 selections and LSU had 11.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB – Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
WR – Malik Nabers, LSU
WR – Antwane Wells*, South Carolina
WR – Ladd McConkey*, Georgia
TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL – JC Latham, Alabama
OL – Tate Ratledge, Georgia
OL – Will Campbell, LSU
OL – Amarius Mims, Georgia
C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Defense
DL – Mekhi Wingo, LSU
DL – Mykel Williams, Georgia
DL – Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
DL – Maason Smith, LSU
LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB – Harold Perkins, LSU
LB – Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB – Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB – Javon Bullard, Georgia
DB – Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
Special Teams
PK – Will Reichard, Alabama
P – Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
RS – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
KOS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina
LS – Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
RB – Jase McClellan, Alabama
RB – Kendall Milton, Georgia
WR – Evan Stewart*, Texas A&M
WR – Will Sheppard*, Vanderbilt
WR – Jermaine Burton*, Alabama
TE – Mason Taylor, LSU
OL – Javon Foster, Missouri
OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL – Tyler Booker, Alabama
OL – Xavier Truss*, Georgia
OL – Emery Jones*, LSU
C – Beaux Limmer, Arkansas
AP – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
Defense
DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
DL – Jaheim Oatis, Alabama
DL – Deone Walker, Kentucky
DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
LB – Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
LB – Smael Mondon, Georgia
LB – JJ Weaver, Kentucky
DB – Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
DB – Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB – Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
Special Teams
PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
KOS – Nathan Dibert, LSU
LS – Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama
THIRD TEAM
Offense
QB – Will Rogers, Mississippi State
RB – Trevor Etienne, Florida
RB – Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
WR – Luther Burden III, Missouri
WR – Ainias Smith*, Texas A&M
WR – Ja’Corey Brooks*, Alabama
TE – Luke Deal*, Auburn
TE – Caden Prieskorn*, Ole Miss
TE – Michael Trigg*, Ole Miss
TE – Trey Knox*, South Carolina
OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OL – Eli Cox, Kentucky
OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss
OL – Kam Stutts*, Auburn
OL – Javontez Spraggins*, Tennessee
OL – Micah Pettus*, Ole Miss
C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee
AP – Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina
Defense
DL – Princely Umanmiellen, Florida
DL – Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
DL – Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
DL – Tim Smith*, Alabama
DL – Darius Robinson*, Missouri
LB – Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri
LB – Jett Johnson, Mississippi State
LB – Chris Braswell, Alabama
DB – Marcellas Dial, South Carolina
DB – Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
DB – Jason Marshall, Florida
DB – Greg Brooks, LSU
Special Teams
PK – Cam Little, Arkansas
P – Oscar Chapman*, Auburn
P – Matthew Hayball*, Vanderbilt
RS – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
LS – Slade Roy, LSU
*denotes tie in votes, ties are not broken.