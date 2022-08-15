Here’s what coaches have said about Anthony Richardson

The 2022 college football season is right around the corner and with the impending fall campaign quickly approaching ESPN recently published an anonymous survey on 42 different college football quarterbacks, with Florida’s Anthony Richardson making the cut.

The anonymous comments were compiled by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. In his aggregations, the coaches praised the young Gator’s physical abilities and his running prowess but expressed concern about his accuracy when throwing the football. If these are the only things that opposing coaches are worried about, the potential for Richardson is high for this season.

Here is what Rittenberg had to say about Florida’s incoming redshirt sophomore, along with quotes from unnamed Power Five coaches.

Coaches are similarly split on Richardson, whose size (6-foot-4, 232 pounds) is similar to Levis’. Richardson saw limited time in 2021, flashing big-play potential, especially as a runner, but also struggling with accuracy at times. He threw two interceptions in two of his last three appearances. Richardson is set to be Florida’s full-time starter under new coach Billy Napier. “He looks like Cam Newton, he’s that impressive,” an SEC defensive coordinator said. “He’s got a pretty strong arm,” added a Power 5 defensive coordinator. “When he runs, he looks to run you over. He’s got a dog mentality, pretty confident. The inaccuracy on the deep ball is where he’s seen most of his problems, but he still can throw a good ball.”

The opening paragraph sums up what those outside the Florida fan base believe Richardson is right now. It’s important to remember that fans will always look at their team’s quarterback in a more positive light. The skepticism around a player that looks the part but lacks the resume is a more common feeling outside of Gainesville.

With more starter reps in camp, and as the season progresses, Richardson should be able to show opposing coaches that they were right to be unsure about his passing abilities or prove them wrong. It seems like Richardson is already collecting bulletin board material as motivation to prove the doubters wrong.

Florida QB Anthony Richardson sitting in the Gators’ new locker room with posters of the “Top 4 SEC Quarterbacks.” The QBs are Bryce Young, Spencer Rattler, Will Rogers, and Will Levis. pic.twitter.com/m4FwzDx1z4 — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) August 14, 2022

Anthony Richardson and the Florida Gators open their season on September 3 when No. 7 Utah comes to Gainesville. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN.

