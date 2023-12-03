What coaches Ryan Silverfield, Matt Campbell said about AutoZone Liberty Bowl matchup

Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell remembers the 2017 AutoZone Liberty Bowl, when the Cyclones beat Memphis in Campbell's first bowl game as their head coach.

He also remembers something else.

"Maybe the best food we've ever had was in Memphis," he said on a Sunday afternoon Zoom news conference. "So I think everyone's fired up about that."

Iowa State (7-5, 6-3 Big 12) will meet Memphis (9-3, 6-2 American Athletic Conference) in a rematch on Dec. 29 (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN) in this year's edition of the Liberty Bowl. It's a chance for the Tigers to get to 10 wins in front of what should be a good atmosphere at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield was on the Tigers' staff as an assistant at the 2017 game, and said Sunday he'll go back and watch that in preparation for this year's meeting. That was the first and only time Iowa State and Memphis had met in football.

"I'll say it all the time: I absolutely love our fans. They're phenomenal, and they've been great all year," Silverfield said. "Our students have been phenomenal. This is so wonderful for our city, our community, our university and our football program. Couldn't be more honored to be able to go out there and represent those people.

"And we never lose sight of what we're able to do. Every time we take the field, and I tell our guys every game, 'We do it for the name on the back of our jerseys, but also the name on the front. That 'Memphis.' And the city and the university. It's such a privilege. And couldn't be more fired up."

The bowl is in Memphis and will be played at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. But then there's this: Iowa State has been designated the "home team" for the game.

The Cyclones are back in a bowl game after going 4-8 last season. They're coming off a win at Kansas State to end the regular season and have alternated wins and losses for their last five games. Campbell praised both the city of Memphis and the team on Sunday and said the Cyclones will have their hands full.

"It's unique any time that you play a team with the ability and certainly the success of Memphis," he said. "And not only do you play them in a bowl game, but you play them at their home stadium. It's certainly a unique challenge in a bowl game."

As for those players or fans who are worried about the conditions for one of the few non-warm weather bowl games, executive director Steve Ehrhart had a simple declaration.

"It will be a warm day on Dec. 29 here in Memphis," he said.

