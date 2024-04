Jadeveon Clowney has come a long way since he played at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill.

Homecoming: Panthers sign Rock Hill native, LB Jadeveon Clowney

Now, he is back in the Carolinas and with the Panthers.

Bobby Carroll, former South Pointe head coach, and Jimmy Wallace, former Northwestern head coach, recall some of Clowney’s major plays from high school.

